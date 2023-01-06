 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meetings

Denison Library Friends

5:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 9

Carnegie Meeting Room

Norelius Community Library

Agenda

Results of Recycled Christmas Sale

Preparation for White Elephant Sale in April

Regular business reports

Library director’s report

The public is invited to the meeting.

The following meeting will be on March 13.

Boyer Valley School Board

6 p.m., Mon., Jan. 9

BV South Board Room, Dunlap

Consent agenda: transportation, nutrition, activity fund, finance and consideration of bills; approve resignations and approve middle school math/general teacher

Superintendent’s report: student presentation – National FFA attendees, good news discussion, facility discussion, discussion on redistricting plans

Principal reports

Technology

New business: discussion/action At Risk/Dropout budget approval; discussion/action increase deposit limit for United Bank of Iowa

Approve board policies in 300 series and first reading of board policies in 400 series

