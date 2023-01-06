Denison Library Friends
5:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 9
Carnegie Meeting Room
Norelius Community Library
Agenda
Results of Recycled Christmas Sale
Preparation for White Elephant Sale in April
Regular business reports
Library director’s report
The public is invited to the meeting.
The following meeting will be on March 13.
Boyer Valley School Board
6 p.m., Mon., Jan. 9
BV South Board Room, Dunlap
Consent agenda: transportation, nutrition, activity fund, finance and consideration of bills; approve resignations and approve middle school math/general teacher
Superintendent’s report: student presentation – National FFA attendees, good news discussion, facility discussion, discussion on redistricting plans
Principal reports
Technology
New business: discussion/action At Risk/Dropout budget approval; discussion/action increase deposit limit for United Bank of Iowa
Approve board policies in 300 series and first reading of board policies in 400 series