Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 17
City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
Pledge of Allegiance
5 p.m. Public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Essential Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement
5 p.m. Public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation General Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement
Motion to approve agenda
Motion to approve consent agenda
a. approve and waive the reading of the minutes for 12/30/2022 Special Council Minutes and 01/03/2023 Regular Council Minutes, and 01/09/2023 Special Council Minutes
b. approve the bills as presented
c. approve budget report
d. approve bank reconciliation
e. approve liquor licenses for: Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits
f. approve tax abatement for: 38 Avenue C, 1117 Settlers Lane, 1980 12th Avenue South, 1902 Oakview Drive
g. approve appointment of Doug Wiebers to the Board of Adjustments to replace Tom Brungardt, term expiring 06/2026
Citizen input – limit 5 minutes
Chamber budget request
Tourism report
Engineering update: Approve final payment to Ten Point Construction for the 2022 Street Improvements — South 11th Street from 2nd Avenue South to Broadway
Motion to approve participation in the Welcoming America Program
Resolution taking additional action on proposals to enter into General Obligation Essential Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement and General Obligation General Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement
Resolution to set the date for public hearing on proposal to enter into General Obligation Land Acquisition Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $350,000
Motion to commit to working with Trees Forever on the Carbon Credit Program and to participate in the sale of Carbon+ Credits with Trees Forever as the project operator
Motion to approve the Med Compass estimate in the amount of $2,750.00 for fire department physicals
Discussion on Donna Reed Railroad Bridge Crossing and RAISE grant
Motion to approve the structural engineer for Senior Center, Aquatic Center, and City Hall
Motion to approve the amendment to the Refuse Hauling Contract
Mayor report
City manager report
Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property
Action after closed session
Adjournment
City Council Planning Session
Immediately following the regular council meeting
New business
a) Annexation
b) See Something, Say Something policy
4. Old business:
a) Wellness Center update
b) ARPA funds
5. Adjourn
Denison City Council Special meeting 5 p.m., Wed., Jan. 18
City Hall Council Chambers
Budget workshop
-No formal action will be taken
Adjournment
Norelius Community Library Board
Annual and Monthly Meetings
5:15 p.m., Tue., Jan. 24
Library Conference Room
Agenda
Election of officers
Review of 2022 annual library survey
Business items: review of monthly reports, bills, committee reports, Denison Library Friends report, director’s report
Unfinished business: Carnegie restoration updates
New business: interview committee report, library policies review
Library board meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.