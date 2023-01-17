Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 17

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller

Mayor: Pam Soseman

Pledge of Allegiance

5 p.m. Public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Essential Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement

5 p.m. Public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation General Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement

Motion to approve agenda

Motion to approve consent agenda

a. approve and waive the reading of the minutes for 12/30/2022 Special Council Minutes and 01/03/2023 Regular Council Minutes, and 01/09/2023 Special Council Minutes

b. approve the bills as presented

c. approve budget report

d. approve bank reconciliation

e. approve liquor licenses for: Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits

f. approve tax abatement for: 38 Avenue C, 1117 Settlers Lane, 1980 12th Avenue South, 1902 Oakview Drive

g. approve appointment of Doug Wiebers to the Board of Adjustments to replace Tom Brungardt, term expiring 06/2026

Citizen input – limit 5 minutes

Chamber budget request

Tourism report

Engineering update: Approve final payment to Ten Point Construction for the 2022 Street Improvements — South 11th Street from 2nd Avenue South to Broadway

Motion to approve participation in the Welcoming America Program

Resolution taking additional action on proposals to enter into General Obligation Essential Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement and General Obligation General Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement

Resolution to set the date for public hearing on proposal to enter into General Obligation Land Acquisition Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $350,000

Motion to commit to working with Trees Forever on the Carbon Credit Program and to participate in the sale of Carbon+ Credits with Trees Forever as the project operator

Motion to approve the Med Compass estimate in the amount of $2,750.00 for fire department physicals

Discussion on Donna Reed Railroad Bridge Crossing and RAISE grant

Motion to approve the structural engineer for Senior Center, Aquatic Center, and City Hall

Motion to approve the amendment to the Refuse Hauling Contract

Mayor report

City manager report

Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property

Action after closed session

Adjournment

City Council Planning Session

Immediately following the regular council meeting

New business

a) Annexation

b) See Something, Say Something policy

4. Old business:

a) Wellness Center update

b) ARPA funds

5. Adjourn

Denison City Council Special meeting 5 p.m., Wed., Jan. 18

City Hall Council Chambers

Budget workshop

-No formal action will be taken

Adjournment

Norelius Community Library Board

Annual and Monthly Meetings

5:15 p.m., Tue., Jan. 24

Library Conference Room

Agenda

Election of officers

Review of 2022 annual library survey

Business items: review of monthly reports, bills, committee reports, Denison Library Friends report, director’s report

Unfinished business: Carnegie restoration updates

New business: interview committee report, library policies review