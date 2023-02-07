Region XII Council of Governments
Executive Board
12:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 9
Region XII Office
1009 East Anthony, Carroll
Roll call/call to order/introductions
Minutes of the January 12 meeting
Disclosures of any conflicts of interest
Vouchers for approval
Old business
New business
A. 990 discussion
B. 12:45 p.m.: public hearing concerning proposed 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) amendment
C. Consider proposed 2023-2026 TIP amendment
D. Consider resolution naming official depositories
E. Consider resolution certifying Economic Development Administration Revolving Loan Funds
F. Fiscal report
G. Transit report
H. Local report
I. Executive director report
J. Other
Adjourn