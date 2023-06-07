“Memories of Grandma and Grandpa” exhibit at the Moorhead Cultural Center is opening on Friday, June 16.
So it is time to dig out those precious memories of family and even friends, to relive them yourself and share them. It could be pictures of special times spent together; a pipe, a knife, a lace dolly, a brooch, a chair, or even a chimney cover! You might want to share a short story about the item!
Memory items large and small are welcome. A secure case will be provided for small items.
Plan now, memories will be accepted June 12 through June 15. This exhibit closes July 23rd. Questions? Contact Sharon Hinrichsen 712-420-2530 or Diann Iversen 712-880-1185.