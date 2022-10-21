Mendlik, Gonzalez qualify for state cross country in 3A

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams competed in a Class 3A state-qualifying meet at Glenwood on Wednesday.

The D-S girls ran fifth overall with 145 points, while the Monarch boys also turned in a fifth-place team effort with 148 points.

The top three teams and top 15 individual finishers all qualified for the state cross country meet set for Saturday, October 29, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

D-S had one girl and one boy advance to the state meet.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Lola Mendlik qualified for state for the second year in a row after placing fourth overall out of 78 runners on Wednesday in a time of 19 minutes, 20.29 seconds.

Geneva Timmerman of Adel-DeSoto-Minburn won the individual title in 17:59.60.

ADM took home the team championship for the girls with 49 points.

Joining ADM at the state meet as team qualifiers were second-place Glenwood (64) and third-place Harlan (76).

Charlotte Schrum finished 27th for the D-S girls in 21:22.28.

She was followed by Alexa Tremblay (31st, 21:38.69), Claire Miller (40th, 22:42.70), Emily Bahnsen (48th, 23:15.46), Ana Vazquez (51st, 23:30.82) and Lauren Bowker (58th, 24:16.46.

On the boys’ side, D-S sophomore Richard Gonzalez will head to the state meet at Fort Dodge for the first time after a seventh-place finish at Glenwood in 16:35.30.

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn claimed the individual title in 15:36.90.

Glenwood dominated the boys’ race, as the Rams had seven of the top-15 finishers en route to winning the team title with 30 points.

Other state-qualifying teams for the boys were runnerup Lewis Central (81) and third-place ADM (91).

Ethan Perrien just missed qualifying for the D-S boys, as the senior placed 20th overall in 17:29.01.

Ivan Ledesma ran 25th for the Monarchs in 17:42.08.

He was followed by Ethan Olsen (46th, 18:39.56), Brian Ibarra (50th, 18:45.40), Alberto Zamago (64th, 19:16.80) and Chris Campos (69th, 19:50.16).

“What a great showing for our Monarch cross country teams. The girls and boys both ran phenomenal races,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Mendlik got out to a great start and held a solid pace throughout her race. She is starting to really peak at the right time of the season,” he added.

“Gonzalez was nervous for his first state-qualifying meet. However, he did a great job of listening to coach Pardun (Nate) and I and did exactly what we asked of him to do throughout the race.”

“Gonzalez started a little slower than we wanted, but he was able to gain groud after the first mile. He continued to push the pace through mile two and put himself inside the top 10,” Bradley said.

“His last 400 was a complete sprint,” the Monarch boss stated.

“We had several kids hit personal records tonight. We were able to beat some teams that beat us earlier in the season,” Bradley said.

“Coach Pardun and I would like to thank all of our seniors for their leadership and dedication to the cross country program. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. They will always be part of the Monarch cross country family,” Bradley noted.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 49; 2. Glenwood 64; 3. Harlan 76; 4. Atlantic 80; 5. Denison-Schleswig 145; 6. Lewis Central 178; 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 207; 8. Kuemper Catholic 213; 9. Creston 256; 10. Perry 285; 11. Saydel 317

Boys