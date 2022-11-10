 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meseck awarded 2022 Prolife Scholarship

Prolife Scholarship

Pictured from left are Sandy Sextro, Pastor Mark Kluzek, Sandy Johnson, Greg Sextro, Eile Meseck, Jane Crabb, Amy Meseck, Pastor Richard Merrill, Vickie Meseck and Noel Johnson.

 Submitted photo

Crawford County for Life awarded Eile Meseck, a senior at Denison High School, a $1,000 scholarship for her study as a possible physician's assistant. Meseck made a video answering the question, "Why does the life of the unborn matter?"

Another scholarship is available for another student; the deadline is April 1, 2023.

The $1,000 scholarship is for any Crawford County student going into a medical field who is also a pro-life supporter. Graduating high school seniors and above are eligible to receive the scholarship and can apply for up to four years. Eligibility is reserved for graduating high school students and above who have and maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average, and have been accepted into an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges or private schools.

The application and further detailed information can be received by emailing Pastor Mark Kluzek at godcares1000@gmail.com. The scholarship application and video must be received by April 1. The chosen winner will be asked to present their speech live or by video at a Crawford County for Life event.

A $1,000 scholarship for an Ida or Sac County student is also offered by Ida Area for Life.

