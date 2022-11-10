Meseck awarded 2022 Prolife Scholarship

Crawford County for Life awarded Eile Meseck, a senior at Denison High School, a $1,000 scholarship for her study as a possible physician's assistant. Meseck made a video answering the question, "Why does the life of the unborn matter?"

Another scholarship is available for another student; the deadline is April 1, 2023.

The $1,000 scholarship is for any Crawford County student going into a medical field who is also a pro-life supporter. Graduating high school seniors and above are eligible to receive the scholarship and can apply for up to four years. Eligibility is reserved for graduating high school students and above who have and maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average, and have been accepted into an accredited higher education institution, including community colleges or private schools.

The application and further detailed information can be received by emailing Pastor Mark Kluzek at godcares1000@gmail.com. The scholarship application and video must be received by April 1. The chosen winner will be asked to present their speech live or by video at a Crawford County for Life event.