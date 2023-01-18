Missouri Valley tops Lo-Ma boys at Logan

The Logan-Magnolia varsity boys’ basketball team dropped a tough 63-55 Western Iowa Conference decision to Missouri Valley on January 17 at Logan.

The loss put Levi Ettleman’s Lo-Ma squad at 0-11 in WIC play and 1-13 overall on the season.

Lo-Ma got out strong with a 21-16 first-quarter lead, but Missouri Valley outscored the the Panthers 20-10 in the second quarter to take a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Missouri Valley then led by five at 36-31 to start the fourth quarter.

Lo-Ma got to within five at 52-47 with three minutes remaining, but Missouri Valley then scored 10 of the game’s final 18 points for the win.

Calvin Wallis paced Lo-Ma’s attack with 17 points, including 12 in the second half alone.

Wes Vana also reached double figures with 14 points, including 12 in the first half. He drained four, three-point baskets for the Panthers with three long-range bombs before halftime.

Jed Lake contributed seven points with a pair of three-pointers to his credit.

Evan Roden added six points. Nicio Adame had five points. Kyle Stueve and Adam Roden each had three points for the Panthers.

Missouri Valley sank 12 three-point baskets in the win, including eight in the first half alone.

The Big Reds were led by Brady Lager’s 22 points.