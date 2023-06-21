IOWA CITY, IA (06/16/2023)-- Isabelle Foland of Missouri Valley, IA was among the more than 1,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2023 spring semester.

Foland is a undergraduate - second year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication.

President's list status was earned by only 93 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa; only 249 second-year students; only 294 third-year students; and only 539 fourth-year students.

The president's list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.

University of Iowa undergraduates who achieve a grade point average (GPA; 4.0 is an A) of 4.0 in 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework and who have no "I" marks (incompletes) or "O" marks (no grade reported) on their records for two consecutive semesters (excluding summer session) are recognized by inclusion on the president's list.