Monarch freshmen defeat T.J.

TheDenison-Schleswig freshmen boys earned a 51-17 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in basketball action on Monday night at Council Bluffs.
Roman Bygness paced D-S with 14 points.
Linkin Beeck and Blaine Grady each tossed in nine points. Camdyn Nemitz and Owen Galvin also had five points apiece for the Monarchs, which led 27-6 at halftime.
Tags
Todd J Danner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today