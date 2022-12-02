 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarch freshmen defeat T.J.

TheDenison-Schleswig freshmen boys earned a 51-17 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in basketball action on Monday night at Council Bluffs.

Roman Bygness paced D-S with 14 points.

Linkin Beeck and Blaine Grady each tossed in nine points. Camdyn Nemitz and Owen Galvin also had five points apiece for the Monarchs, which led 27-6 at halftime.

