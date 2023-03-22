The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team competed at the Buena Vista University Indoor on March 17 at Storm Lake.

“Weather-wise, we haven’t been able to get outside a lot, so we were able to use this meet to get some times and distances in and see where we’re at in a lot of events,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“I thought the girls performed very well in most of the events. We know what we’re getting with our shuttle hurdle relay team and we ran more experienced girls in our distance medley relay,” he added.

“I thought Lola Mendlik and Charlotte Schrum ran well in the 1,500. And, of course, Sara Mun winning the high jump was a highlight for us. She cleared all of her heights on the first try,” Mich remarked.

“Again, it was a good meet to give us some building parts to see where we’re at. We have some good depth, so that’s going to be key for us as the season progresses,” the Monarch boss noted.

Mun took first place in the high jump with a winning effort of four feet, 10 inches.

Individual seconds went to Claire Miller in the 60-meter hurdles (10.29 seconds) and Lola Mendlik in the 1,500-meter run (5:19.98).

The Monarchs took second in the shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 4x200 relays.

D-S ran two shuttle hurdle relay teams at the meet.

The shuttle hurdle team of Taya Adams, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kamden Bruhn and Miller ran second in 41.13.

The distance medley foursome of Samatha Chandler, Lauren Bowker, Lauryn Turin and Mendlik took second in 4:36.13, while the 4x200 squad of Ashlyn Herrig, Bowker, Chandler and Miller ran second in 1:58.35.

Avery Bock took third in the long jump with a best leap of 14-11.

Mendlik ran third in the 800-meter run in 2:38.47, while the 4x400 relay team of Alexa Tremblay, Schrum, Mun and Turin took third in 4:34.77.

Kyia Clark finished fourth in the 60-meter dash in 8.48.

And, the second shuttle hurdle relay team of Jordyn Linn, Bowker, Bock and Kysa Neddermeyer ran fourth in 43.62.

Herrig also ran fifth in the 200-meter run in 29.71.

Schrum placed fifth in the high jump at 4-8, while Savannah Steinkuehler wound up fifth in the 60 meters in 8.61.

Clark added a sixth-place finish in the long jump at 14-9.

Schrum placed seventh in the 1,500 (5:49.72), while Steinkuehler was seventh in the 200 (30.12).