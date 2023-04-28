The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team accumulated 191 points en route to winning championship at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Invitational on April 27 at Mapleton.

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central was second to the Monarchs with 139 points. West Monona took third among the eight-team field with 109 points.

D-S athletes had eight personal records on the night, as the Monarchs took gold in nine total events.

Lola Mendlik captured three individual titles, winning the 3,000-meter run (11 minutes, 18.08 seconds), 1,500-meter run (5:15.97) and 800-meter run (2:33.29).

Her times in the 1,500 and 800 were personal records.

Other individual titles went to Avery Bock in the long jump (16 feet, 1 3/4 inches), Emily Gehlsen in the discus (97-5), Claire Miller in the 100-meter hurdles (16.67) and Lauryn Turin in the 400-meter dash (1:06.33).

The Monarchs also won the shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Kamden Bruhn, Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Miller ran 1:10.65, while the 4x400 squad of Alexa Tremblay, Sara Mun, Charlotte Schrum and Turin ran 4:30.59.

Picking up individual seconds were Mayah Slater in the discus (96-1), Kyia Clark in the 100-meter dash (12.85) and 400 meters (1:08.90) and Kamden Bruhn in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.55).

Clark’s 100 time and Kamden Bruhn’s effort in the 400 hurdles were personal records.

The 4x200 relay team of Hannah Harris, Angie Rivera, Samantha Chandler and Mun ran second in 1:57.96.

Gehlsen placed third in the shot put with a toss of 31-7 and Bock was third in the 100 hurdles in 17.38.

The sprint medley, 4x800 and 4x100 relay teams all placed third as well.

The sprint medley team of Miller, Lauren Bowker, Clark and Turin ran 1:59.16.

The 4x800 foursome of Nathalie Laarman, Rylan Ipsen, Tiffany Ramirez and Anna Galvin ran 12:27.52, while the 4x100 unit of Miller, Bowker, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Ashlyn Herrig circled the track in 53.87.

Schrum ran fourth in the 3,000 (13:00.61) with Clark taking fourth in the 200 meters (28.23).

And, the distance medley relay team of Kysa Neddermeyer, Addison Ransom, Atong Agang and Tremblay ran fourth in 4:53.22.

Mun cleared 4-8 for fifth in the high jump.

Herrig ran fifth in the 100 (13.51) with Laarman taking fifth in the 800 (2:58.66).

“We had a lot of girls contribute tonight and our depth paid off in helping us win the team title,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“Mendlik had a great night winning all three of her individual events,” he added.

“It was a good night for us. It was nice to see so many girls contribute and have success. We had eight personal records on the night, so that was a plus for us,” Mich stated.

Final Team Standings

1. Denison-Schleswig 191; 2. Kingsley-Pierson/WC 139; 3. West Monona 109; 4. River Valley 86.5; 5. Lawton-Bronson 82; 6. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 66; 7. Siouxland Christian 18; 8. West Harrison 15.5