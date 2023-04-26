Adam Mich’s Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team achieved 86 points on April 25, as the Monarchs placed fifth out of fifth out of 10 schools at the Lady Red Relays at Missouri Valley.

Carroll High claimed the team title with 132 points, as the Tigers edged runnerup Treynor by 19 points.

The D-S girls had a total of nine personal records on the night.

The lone first-place effort went to the shuttle hurdle relay team of Avery Bock, Kamden Bruhn, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller in a personal-record time of one minute, 10.38 seconds.

Bock placed second in the long jump with an effort of 16 feet, 6 inches.

Sara Mun cleared 4-10 for second in the high jump, while Lola Mendlik ran second in the 3,000-meter run in 11:10.89.

Charlotte Schrum took third in the high jump at 4-8 with Mendlik running third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:19.56.

Miller placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.93. Kyia Clark also was third in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 28.07.

The Monarchs took third in the distance medley and 4x100 relays.

The distance medley foursome of Clark, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Lauryn Turin and Mendlik ran 4:37.87, while the 4x100 team of Ashlyn Herrig, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller and Clark circled the track in 52.61.

The sprint medley team of Herrig, Hannah Harris, Samantha Chandler and Alexa Tremblay ran fifth in 2:05.96.

And, the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams finished sixth at Missouri Valley.

The 4x200 team of Harris, Angie Rivera, Chandler and Mun ran 1:58.90, while the 4x400 foursome of Tremblay, Mun, Schrum and Turin finished in 4:32.73.

“Another good night to compete. We experimented with moving some girls around in order to get ready for the Hawkeye 10 Conference and state-qualifying meets,” commented Mich.

“We had some pretty good performances on the night. You know, we put together a different order in the shuttle hurdle and we won that with our best time,” he added.

“Clark ran her best time in the 200. Atong Agang has been improving all season in the 400 and ran her best time of the year,” Mich remarked.

“Mendlik had a good night in the 3,000 and 1,500 and anchoring our distance medley team,” the Monarch boss noted.

Final Team Standings

1. Carroll 143; 2. Treynor 124; 3. Oakland Riverside 113; 4. Harlan 95; 5. Denison-Schleswig 86; 6. Logan-Magnolia 81; 7. AHST/Walnut 32; 8. Boyer Valley 29; 9. Missouri Valley 19; 10. West Harrison 18