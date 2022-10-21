Monarchs battle Boone to the end in Class 4A regional volleyball

The 2022 volleyball season ended for Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night, but the Monarchs didn’t go down without a fight.

Down 2-0 in sets after 25-16 and 25-14 losses, the D-S girls probably played their best volleyball of the season in set three in a competitive 26-24 setback to the host Toreadors in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal match at Boone High School.

The sweep closed out the fall campaign for McKenzie Mich’s D-S club at 3-25 overall in matches and 9-64 in games.

Boone, on the other hand, improved to 12-18 overall and took on Adel-DeSoto-Minburn in a Region 2 semifinal match on Thursday night at Adel.

In set three, D-S passed and hit the ball better than it did for the majority of the year in leading 19-13 and 20-18 before Boone was able to tie it at 21-21.

D-S went up 23-21 and led 24-23. The Toreadors tied it at 24-24 and then scored the final two points to close out the set and match.

“You could tell the girls were nervous at the start of the match. They (Boone) got up 7-1 early in set one and we weren’t able to get a lot going,” commented Mich.

“After losing the second set, I just told the girls to go out in set three and have fun and let it all out there. We passed well, hit well and went on runs,” she added.

“I think at crunch time in the third set we got a little nervous. Boone put together a little run and we helped them by sending over a lot of free balls and making a few mistakes that let them back in the set,” remarked the Monarch boss.

“It was a hard year for the girls, but one thing I will say is that they came in every single day ready to work. It was hard after winning a couple of matches early in the season and then losing a bunch in a row, but the girls still showed up every day and wanted to get better,” Mich said.

Tuesday’s match was final contest for four D-S seniors in Kaitlyn Bruhn, Anna Wiges, Ashlyn Herrig and Chloe Mendenhall.

“We will have some big shoes to fill just in the knowledge and love for the game. It definitely will be different,” Mich remarked.

D-S was 50-of-56 at the service line on Tuesday night.

Four girls were perfect at the service line.

Bruhn was 11-of-11 with two aces. Herrig was 10-of-10 with one ace, while Kaylie Baker also was 10-of-10 and Whitlee Auen 7-of-7.

Claire Leinen connected on 8-of-9 serves. Addison Inman also was 5-of-8 for the Monarchs.

Inman led her team in hitting with five kills on the night.

Bruhn was one back with four. Auen added three kills, while Baker and Gaby Cardenas each had one kill.

Baker had a team-high 13 assists in the setting department.

Herrig paced the Monarchs with 11 digs. Wiges and Baker each tallied seven digs. Leinen added six digs.

Auen finished with five digs and Inman had four.

Baker and Cardenas each had one block assist in the match.