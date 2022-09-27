Monarchs drop Class 4A, District 1 opener at Spencer

Denison-Schleswig opened Class 4A, District 1 football action on Friday night with a 28-14 loss at Spencer.

The 14-point setback dropped Kamari Cotton-Moya’s D-S squad to 2-3 overall on the year going into this Friday’s District 1 matchup with winless Storm Lake (0-5, 0-1) at Storm Lake.

Spencer led 21-0 late in the second quarter before D-S finally got on the scoreboard with 28 seconds left before halftime on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Luke Wiebers to Jake Fink.

Carson Seuntjens added the PAT kick to make it 21-7 in favor of Spencer at the break.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

Spencer scored midway through the fourth quarter to make it 28-7.

The Monarchs then got another late touchdown, as Jaxson Hildebrand ran the ball three yards for a score with Seuntjens recording the PAT kick with only 14 seconds left in the game.

On the night, Spencer finished with 231 total offensive yards, including 180 yards rushing and 51 passing.

D-S, on the other hand, netted 199 yards on offense with 99 yards on the ground and 100 yards through the air.

Hildebrand paced all Monarch ballcarriers with 16 rushes for 53 yards with the one TD.

Wiebers, who ran the ball nine times for 37 yards, also was 8-of-20 for 100 yards with the one TD throw and two interceptions.

Jake Fink had two pass receptions for 32 yards with the one TD catch.

Jesse Velasquez caught three passes for 28 yards, while Seuntjens had one catch for 30 yards.

Defensively for D-S, Ricardo Casillas led with seven tackles, including six solos. Wiebers added 6.5 tackles (6 solo). Hildebrand chipped in with five tackles, including four solos.

Gavin Hipnar also recovered a fumble.

“The guys competed and played hard. We had flashes where we looked really good on both sides of the ball, but then we got stagnant at times as well. We just weren’t consistent enough against a quality team like Spencer,” commented Cotton-Moya.

“The blocked punt early in the first quarter that resulted in a touchdown put us behind the eight ball right away. Spencer was able to ride that momentum for the majority of the first half,” he added.

“We just have to bounce back against Storm Lake this week,” Cotton-Moya stated.

Score by Quarters

D-S.........................0 7 0 7 - 14

Spencer..................14 7 0 7 - 28

Scoring

First Quarter

S - Kaleb Cline recovery after punt block (kick failed), 8:17

S - Campbell Wessels 38 run (Adrian Carillo run), 5:46

Second Quarter

S - Elijah Hoofkin 25 pass from Riley DeWitt (kick good), 2:23

D-S - Jake Fink 22 pass from Luke Wiebers (Carson Seuntjens kick), :28

Fourth Quarter

S - Izak Peterson 17 pass from Wessels (kick good), 6:02

D-S - Jaxson Hildebrand 3 run (Seuntjens kick), :14

D-S Individual Statistics

Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 16-53 1 TD; Luke Wiebers 9-37; Derek Scheuring 1-9

Passing: Wiebers 8-20, 100 yards, 1 TD,m 2 interceptions

Receiving: Jesse Velasquez 3-28; Jake Fink 2-32, 1 TD; Carson Seuntjens 1-30; Easton Emery 1-9; Hildebrand 1-1

Scoring: Jake Fink 6 points; Hildebrand 6 points; Seuntjens 2 points

Punting: Jake Fink 4-88 (22.0); Emery 2-44 (22.0)

PAT Kicks: Seuntjens 2-2

Tackle leaders: Ricardo Casillas 7.0 (6 solo); Wiebers 6.5 (6 solo); Hildebrand 5.0 (4 solo); Jordan Von Tersch 4.0 (3 solo)