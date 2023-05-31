“Time is a Thief”.

The spoon was part of my Great Grandma Helsing’s

silverware set.

How I came to have it, who knows.

Maybe it was taken once when I went for lunch and took

something for the road.

Regardless of how, I am so grateful to have it.

Every time I reach for a spoon and it’s there, it’s the one I

grab. It’s the one thing I have that takes me back in time on a

regular basis. A time when things were simpler. When my

family all loved one another. When everyone was alive. When

stories were told, so they could be locked in my memories.

When we had large pot luck holiday dinners. Summer lunches

on the screened in porch. Whether planned or not, we always

made it work.

When we crammed into Grandma’s house and thought it was

too small, but did not care. We found our place and we

talked and laughed.

Family came from all over the world, Washington DC., Mexico,

Colorado, South Dakota, California, The Netherlands.

Because whether you were blood related or not, you were

family under this roof.

I think of her often. And the family she created. I see her in

the recliner with her arms folded. Listening and laughing.

All of this, and more because of a spoon.”

------------------------------

Next week, 2nd place award of “Intersection between Fantasy and Memory: A pilgrim on a Journey,”, by Fr. Michael J. Erpelding of Onawa will be shared with you.