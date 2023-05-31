SIOUX CITY, Iowa (May 23, 2023) - 200 undergraduate students and 247 graduate students graduated from Morningside University on Saturday, May 13 at the commencement ceremony held at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside's campus.
Morningside's 2023 commencement marks the first ceremony for President Albert Mosley. Morningside presented honorary degrees to Evelyn Freeman, a 1947 graduate of Morningside who later became the first African American teacher in the Sioux City School District, and Bruce Forbes, a 1970 graduate who taught at Morningside for 40 years and is still involved in campus activities.
Morningside awards general honors based on undergraduate work completed at the university and according to the grade point averages (GPAs). General honors are designated as follows:
*Cum Laude (with honor) at 3.50
**Magna Cum Laude (with great honor) at 3.66
***Summa Cum Laude (with highest honor) at 3.81
The May and summer 2023 graduates are as follows:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE
Dunlap, IA
Garrett Anderson*, BA in Political Science, International Affairs
Logan, IA
Kaelin Armstrong, BA in Biology
Isaac Maurice**, BS in Business Administration
Missouri Valley, IA
Emma Jimmerson, BS in Biology
Stefanie Staben, MAT
Persia, IA
Shawon Zmolek, MAT
Arcadia, IA
Rachel Steinkamp***, BA in Photography , Graphic Design
Irwin, IA
Savannah Sheets, MAT
Manilla, IA
Jennifer Totten, MAT