SIOUX CITY, Iowa (June 5, 2023) - Morningside University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 446 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).

The names listed in this release are of Morningside students in the surrounding area. To view the complete release online and see other Morningside news, visit morningside.edu/news.

Morningside University is a private four-year liberal arts university with a beautiful 69-acre campus located in a safe and residential area in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside's educational programming is designed to meet the needs of undergraduate, post-undergraduate, and graduate students in an increasingly fast-paced world with over 65 majors and pre-professional programs, online graduate programs in education and nursing, and online bachelor's degree completion programs. Learn more at morningside.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Arcadia, IA

Brianna Lux

Rachel Steinkamp*

Denison, IA

Daisy Ortiz

Dunlap, IA

Garrett Anderson

Maci Miller

Logan, IA

Abigail Davie

Amelia Evans

Isaac Maurice*

Courtney Sporrer

Woodbine, IA