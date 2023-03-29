The Boyer Valley boys will field a roster of 11 athletes for the 2023 golf season under first-year head coach Tim Murphy.

Murphy, a 2004 graduate of Boyer Valley, will inherit three returning lettermen from last year’s squad.

Returning veterans are senior Ben Nichols and juniors Devin Melby and Evan Ten Eyck.

Filling out the Bulldogs’ roster are senior Ethan Hanigan; juniors Matt Ferguson and Tommy Hast; sophomore Landon Dumbaugh; and freshmen Michael Davis, Cale Soma and Justin Kenkel.

“It’s nice to have three returning lettermen, but we have some new guys that I know spent a lot of time on the course last summer,” commented Murphy.

“I’m excited to coach, essentially give back, to the game that has given me so much pleasure over the years,” he added.

2023 Schedule April

3 — RVC Meet at Woodbine; 8 — IKM-Manning Tournament at M&M Course; 13 — vs. Exira/EH-K, CAM and West Central Valley at Atlantic; 15 — Westwood Sloan Tournament at Sloan; 17 — RVC Meet at Dunlap; 18 — Tri-Center at Neola; 24 — RVC Meet at Coon Rapids; 28 — vs. West Monona and Woodbine at Onawa

May

2 — RVC Meet at Anita; 4 — Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Carroll Municipal