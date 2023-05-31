Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN, NE (05/22/2023)-- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,753 degrees during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.

The 3,669 graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.

The Bob Devaney Sports Center hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees May 19; Memorial Stadium hosted a ceremony for undergraduates May 20; and the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a ceremony for law graduates May 20.

Chancellor Ronnie Green, who plans to retire at the end of June, delivered the keynote addresses during the graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies. JoAnn Martin, former CEO of Ameritas and longtime university supporter, posthumously received the 2023 Nebraska Builder Award during the undergraduate ceremony. Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor and former U.S. senator for Nebraska, received an honorary Doctor of Law during the ceremony. Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie F. Stacy spoke to the law graduates.

Following is a list of area graduates, listed alphabetically by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s).

Logan: Abigail Frances Ridder, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies with highest distinction. Ridder also earned a Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology with highest distinction from the college.

Missouri Valley: Chase Evan Contreraz, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Portsmouth: Andrea Katherine Bieker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.