The NEW Cooperative Foundation continues their commitment to supporting local 4-H youth. Recently, the Foundation donated $52,020 to 22 county extension and outreach offices, which will support 3,468 individual 4-H members.

The contribution from the Foundation will pay for half of each 4-H member's dues in NEW Cooperative's trade territory counties, which includes the following: Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Emmet, Greene, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Monona, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, Woodbury, and Wright.

"NEW Cooperative takes great pride in supporting our area youth 4-H programs. We strongly believe that 4-H helps youth develop practical knowledge while empowering them with the skills to lead for a lifetime," stated Gary Moritz, NEW Cooperative Communications Director.

About NEW Cooperative, Inc. and the NEW Cooperative Foundation

NEW Cooperative, Inc. is a farmer-owned grain, agronomy, energy and feed cooperative headquartered in Fort Dodge, Iowa. As a leading agriculture retailer, NEW Cooperative is focused on being an innovative and efficient provider of today’s agriculture markets and services to 8,000 members throughout their 60 locations in Iowa.