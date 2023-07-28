Jan Gaughran is among the four exhibitors presently at the Moorhead Cultural Center in Moorhead. Jan has had an interest in moving to the Loess Hills since she started visiting them in 2005. In 2010, she purchased a house in Soldier and worked weekends rehabbing it. Then in 2020, she retired and moved from Omaha to Soldier.

Pottery has always been an interest of Jan’s, and in 2012 she took her first class in Omaha and in the next few years she took more classes. Her goal was to acquire all the necessary equipment and establish a studio in Soldier once she retired.

“While I consider myself a novice, I continue to challenge myself”, she said. “Working with clay has endless possibilities for artistic and functional pieces. It is something I find relaxing and rewarding. I love that each piece is unique and different from other pieces and to see how the glaze combinations add character and beauty is exciting."

Painting is another way for her to capture a vision, and she uses barn wood as a medium to give the painting depth and character.

Birdhouse gourds are a fun way to utilize an organic material for art.

Gaughran says, “the vibrant colors of the gourds are accomplished by dipping or painting with ink. Like pottery, each gourd has its own unique personality. When hung under a tree canopy, they provide a colorful home and weatherproof shelter for birds.”