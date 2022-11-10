New Lincoln Highway book hits shelves

“Crawford County is such a goldmine of Lincoln Highway history,” said author Darcy Maulsby.

Her latest book, The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, was published in October.

Maulsby visited the local area several times while gathering information for the book, which tells the history of the highway in Iowa.

“There are 13 counties in Iowa that the Lincoln Highway passes through,” she said. “I talk about stories from the past and also the modern attractions that people can enjoy, whether it’s a great local restaurant or a museum or whatever it might be.”

She visited the Donna Reed Theater in March 2021 to collect information about hometown girl Donna Reed, and George Wyman, who passed through the area on a cross country motorcycle trip in 1903.

The Dow House in Dow City is the subject of one of the stories she likes to share with audiences.

“People never really stop to think how harsh life could be out here on these western Iowa prairies in the 1870s when Simeon Dow and his wife came here,” she said

“I point out that particular house because you can see it from the highway; it’s an interesting 19th Century home, and you can tour it.”

She said she looks for stories that help connect people with the heritage of the Lincoln Highway, the history of the region, and attractions that can still be seen today.

“In the intro to the book and the first chapter I lay the foundation for what the Lincoln Highway was and is and why it was needed,” Maulsby said.

“I find that unless you’re from a Lincoln Highway town, there are a lot of Iowans that don’t know anything about the Lincoln Highway, or they get confused and say, ‘Is that Route 66?’”

Older Iowans tend to have a better understanding of the history of the highway, she said.

“I set the stage by explaining why it was so transformative and then I go county by county,” she said.

“The book has interesting tidbits of history for all these little towns and the counties along the route in Iowa.”

The book concludes with a “future-focused” chapter about how people today still enjoy traveling across the country on the Lincoln Highway – just as they did a hundred years ago.

“There was a guy in the last year who came through on the Lincoln Highway; he was driving a 1960s Volkswagen bus that had been turned into an electric vehicle, and he stopped at EV powering stations along the route, including Iowa,” Maulsby said. “It was a slow process – a slow journey – but he really got to see Iowa and the country in some respects more the way travelers in years past would have.”

She said the stories she has collected show that the Lincoln Highway is as relevant as it ever was.

“I’ve given a number of programs; there’s a tremendous amount of interest, which has surprised me,” Maulsby said. “As an author, you always hope that people are interested, but even folks that don’t live on the Lincoln Highway, or even all that close to it, have been very interested.”

Individuals with good knowledge of the highway’s history in their area may also find something new in the book.

“If you’re in western Iowa – Crawford County - you may not be well-versed about stories from Clinton, or Cedar County on the eastern part of the route,” she said. “I think that appeals to people, too. They feel like they get to know Iowa better.”

Maulsby describes herself as “Iowa’s Storyteller;” her next book tells a very different story about the state.

“I’ve been working on a book for a few years now about Iowa’s lost history on the Titanic,” she said. “I’ve already given programs all over the state on this because there has been so much demand.”

Maulsby said Iowa has ties to first, second and third class passengers on the Titanic, which sank in April 1912 with the loss of more than 1,500 people.

“Some were people who had been born in Iowa but moved on later in life, others were native Iowans, some were from Europe and were immigrating to America and planned to settle in Iowa,” she said. “They were everybody from church missionaries to farmers to criminals.”

The stories of the wealthy and the celebrities on the Titanic are the stories most people have heard, she said.

“But Iowa has some very rich stories there that I think people will really enjoy,” she said.

She said her highest priority is to finish that book.

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History is available from amazon.com, barnsandnoble.com and arcadiapublishing.com; signed copies may be ordered through Maulsby's online store at www.darcymaulsby.com/product.

Maulsby said the publisher offers volume discounts for sellers for relatively small numbers of copies if any local business would like to stock it.