New military exhibit preserves Dow City couple’s call to duty

The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum unveiled a new exhibit honoring a husband-and-wife duo for their service during World War II. The complete U.S. Navy uniforms, gear and medals of Lavern and Estelle (Busch) Leinen are on display at the museum, a tribute to the couple's legacy of valor, sacrifice and dedication to country.

Among the items displayed are Estelle's U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S. suitcase, her burial flag, scarf, and her fully restored uniform jacket with matching garrison cap. Lavern's U.S. Navy cooking pans, military medals, and dress blues can also be viewed.

Both Leinens were longtime members of the Dow City, Iowa American Legion Post #444. The pair met in 1945 while stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago. Estelle was recruited into the U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S. (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) by the Genevieve Sullivan, sister of the famous five Sullivan brothers, who were the subject of the movie The Fighting Sullivans.

The U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S were only in existence for a brief period of time, established July 1942 and disbanded by September 1946. During World War II only an estimated 87,000 W.A.V.E.S. or .0053% of the estimaed 16,112,566 Americans served in the United States Armed Forces. Although the W.A.V.E.S were relatively small in the number and short in the time span of existence, they impacted the positive outcome of the war and were directly and indirectly effective in leading to the permanent existence of women in all U.S. military branches.

Lavern's Naval Unit Taffy 3 participated in a number historic Pacific Theatre campaigns and was awarded 5 Battle Stars and the Presidential Citation for its heroic action during the 1944 Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. This was the first battle in which Japanese aircraft carried out organized kamikaze attacks, and the last naval battle between battleships in history.

After their Navy careers and marriage, Lavern and Estelle teamed up to concurrently oversee a large family, farm and Leinen’s Produce in Dow City. The business bought and sold agriculture products from farmers in the four-county. Lavern was also employed for many years by Farmland Foods in Denison. He was member of many church and civic organizations, including the volunteer fire department. He died in 1981 at the age of 81.

Estelle was a 75-year resident of Dow City, active church and community member and the last known surviving member of the U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S. veterans prior to her death in 2022 at the age of 100.