New Year's Babies of the past Jan 13, 2023 33 min ago 0 1 of 4 Baby's name: Kolsen Joe-Danial Date of birth: January 8, 2022 Length: 19.75 inches Weight: 7 lbs., 5 oz. Submitted photo Baby's Name: Alex Joquin Chavez Date of birth: January 3, 2021 Length: 19.75 inches Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Submitted photo Baby's name: Selena Adria Del Angel Date of birth: January 20, 2020 Length: 19.75 inches Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Submitted photo Baby's name: Quinn Brockhoff Date of birth: January 4, 2019 Length: 21 inches Weight: 8 lbs., 9 oz. William D. Mundt