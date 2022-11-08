News Briefs

Members Area Narcotics Anonymous
Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
New Connections, First United Methodist Church, 113 South 14th Street
Enter at north door
When the Museum of Danish America needed someone to take over the graphic design and layout of their premier publication, America Letter, they…
A major field fire to the south and west of Ricketts on Wednesday caused the town to be evacuated as firefighters from around western Iowa bat…
Each year the Eventide community celebrates Older American’s Month and in 2022 decided to do something special for the community by seeking no…
Arrests, warrants
In six months, on May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers must have a REAL ID or another TSA approved ID, such as a passport or military ID, to board dome…
Washington Park was filled to the max with children and adults taking a trick-or-treat walk along the sidewalks to pickup up goodies from busi…
The Republican ticket campaigned heavily in Denison over the weekend.
Candidates for contested local elections were invited to a forum in Denison on Tuesday night by the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of C…
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on October 25 discussed a draft of a proposed ordinance that would provide a partial abatement of pro…