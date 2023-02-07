Schleswig VFW Auxiliary to meet February 13

Schleswig VFW Auxiliary conduct its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 13, at the Schleswig Golf Course.

Items on the agenda include new veteran signs, Basic Fund grant, veterans brunch and valentines for veterans.

Boy Scout paper drive this Saturday

The Boy Scouts of Troop 55 in Denison will conduct their monthly paper drive this Saturday, February 11, at the Pronto parking lot.

The Scouts will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help unload tied, bundled or sacked newspapers. Acceptable papers can be brought in paper bags or cardboard boxes but not in plastic bags.

People are asked to limit the amount of cardboard they bring.

Dates set for 2023

CDC Legislative Coffees

The Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County announced that the dates for the annual Legislative Coffees will be Saturday, February 11, and Saturday, March 11. Both events will take place 10-a.m. at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.

The events are offered as a chance for citizens to receive updates from their representatives on legislative priorities and for citizens to make their voices heard on important issues.

The public is encouraged to attend to engage with their government leaders.