 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

$1,000 Availa Bank donation helps Hunger Fighters

  • 0
Availa Bank donation to Hunger Fighters IMG_8871[1]

Availa Bank in Denison, through the Availa Bank Foundation, donated $1,000 to Crawford County Hunger Fighters on Tuesday prior to the organization’s monthly bulk food distribution at the United Presbyterian Church in Denison. Pictured from left are Jay Mendlik, Denison Availa Bank Market President; Betty Hawn with the Hunger Fighters; Warren Hawn, president of the Hunger Fighters; Kathy Schneider, a director with the Hunger Fighters; and Wes Nordquist, Denison Availa Bank Vice President and Loan Officer.

 Gordon Wolf

For the past 10 years, Crawford County Hunger Fighters has been making sure that elementary school children and families in the county do not go hungry through its two initiatives, the backpack program and the bulk food distribution program.

On Tuesday, Availa Bank in Denison, through the Availa Bank Foundation, helped the Hunger Fighters continue its mission with a donation of $1,000.

The backpack program provides food insecure students with a weekly supply of nutritious, shelf-stable food each weekend, when school meals are not available. The program serves approximately 383 elementary students from seven schools in the county.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the third Tuesday of each month, Crawford County Hunger Fighters, in partnership with the Sioux City Food Bank, conducts a bulk food distribution at the United Presbyterian Church from 3 to 5:30 p.m. to all residents in need throughout the county. Each month the bulk food distribution helps 240 to 250 families, composed of around 400 adults and 300 children.

People are also reading…

The backpack program costs around $1,000 per week to run. The bulk food distribution costs about $1,000 per month.

Both the backpack and the food distribution programs started in 2013. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the food distribution program switched from a walk-in to a drive-through system.

Warren Hawn is the founder and president of Crawford County Hunger Fighters. Kathy Schneider, a director of the organization, does the food ordering and organizes the monthly food distributions.

Crawford County Hunger Fighters is always looking for more volunteers to help put the distribution packs and backpacks together. Contact Hawn at 712-263-4606 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This massive gingerbread city in Poland is both gorgeous and eaten by visitors