$1,000 Availa Bank donation helps Hunger Fighters

For the past 10 years, Crawford County Hunger Fighters has been making sure that elementary school children and families in the county do not go hungry through its two initiatives, the backpack program and the bulk food distribution program.

On Tuesday, Availa Bank in Denison, through the Availa Bank Foundation, helped the Hunger Fighters continue its mission with a donation of $1,000.

The backpack program provides food insecure students with a weekly supply of nutritious, shelf-stable food each weekend, when school meals are not available. The program serves approximately 383 elementary students from seven schools in the county.

On the third Tuesday of each month, Crawford County Hunger Fighters, in partnership with the Sioux City Food Bank, conducts a bulk food distribution at the United Presbyterian Church from 3 to 5:30 p.m. to all residents in need throughout the county. Each month the bulk food distribution helps 240 to 250 families, composed of around 400 adults and 300 children.

The backpack program costs around $1,000 per week to run. The bulk food distribution costs about $1,000 per month.

Both the backpack and the food distribution programs started in 2013. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the food distribution program switched from a walk-in to a drive-through system.

Warren Hawn is the founder and president of Crawford County Hunger Fighters. Kathy Schneider, a director of the organization, does the food ordering and organizes the monthly food distributions.