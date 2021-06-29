1,320 feet, 45 decibels; wind farm development agreement approved

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A continued dispute would go back to the county.

Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he thought that was a fair way to handle such a situation.

Sibbel also requested a change to the timeline for county approval; the initial proposal was for the county to consider any project approval request within 10 days of receipt.

She suggested 30 to 45 days as a response time.

Wengierski agreed to amend the agreement to set the response time to within 30 business days.

Rosburg asked if the company had worked out agreements with the landowners who had raised concerns about the project.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if the agreement with those landowners would be a part of the development agreement.

“We can add it as an enhancement to the development agreement - that we will use our best efforts to remedy the concerns that these landowners have brought up - to reach something that is agreeable with them and us,” Wengierski said.

He said the arrangement with the landowners would have to be a “commercially reasonable agreement.”