$10,265,487 and growing: Donations to St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center build hope for now and the future

Set to welcome its first patients in about three months, the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center played host to a special unveiling ceremony late Tuesday afternoon, attended by the volunteers for the Building Hope capital campaign.
The unveiling was the amount of money raised through capital campaign - $10,265,487, nearly 60 percent of the $17.5 million the new cancer center will cost.
And the campaign is continuing, with more people to call on.
“The amount raised will just reduce what we have to borrow, which will make a more financially sound investment into our community,” said Matt Greteman, one of the campaign co-chairs. “The biggest thing I think is how we, as a group, have an opportunity to make our community better and I think we clearly have done that.”
The reception took place on the second level of the cancer center, located on the southeast side of the St. Anthony campus at 311 South Clark Street. The second level will be the infusion center. The roof-to-floor windows on that side of the cancer center will afford a great view for those going through chemotherapy.
Greteman said he knows first-hand what that view will mean for patients.
“As a person who has been in the infusion center for a number of people, namely my father and daughter, and to see something like this take shape, to be able to sit here and create optimism and life for the people who use this facility, I don’t know what more you can say about what we are doing here.”
Jim Greteman, chairperson of the St. Anthony Foundation Board of Directors, pointed out that donations for the Building Hope campaign came from a wide geographical area – 15 states, 84 U.S. cities, 24 Iowa counties and 63 Iowa towns.
Ed Smith, president and CEO of St. Anthony, said the regional aspect of giving to the campaign is appropriate for a regional cancer center.
“I can’t put into words how grateful I am for the generosity of people. It’s very humbling,” he added.
To learn more about the Building Hope capital campaign, contact Trish Roberts, St. Anthony Foundation director, at 712-794-5223.
Smith said the regional cancer center would start seeing its first patients on December 7.
“This could not happen without all the support we see in this room,” he said. “What you have been able to accomplish is nothing short of amazing. I think all of us know we’ve been touched by people with cancer. I think that’s what made this project very special.”
Smith explained that St. Anthony wanted to open the new cancer center in December. The week before December 7 is the Thanksgiving holiday.
“One of the wonderful things about this project is that this is completely new space, so we can transition from the existing (cancer treatment center) space, properly train staff on the new equipment and their new routines,” he said. “We just felt that instead of taking away from their Thanksgiving weekend, we’re going to open the following week.”
He added that at the time the regional cancer center opens, it will be using the latest technology, including robotic mixing of chemotherapy drugs and the best linear accelerator available in Iowa.
Carroll native and actor, writer, producer and filmmaker Scott Siepker said those who donated funds and those who donated their time to the campaign are giving back time to patients.
Siepker, best known for his character, “The Iowa Nice Guy,” was born at St. Anthony on December 27, 1982, under the glow of flashlights because an ice storm knocked out all power to Carroll and St. Anthony’s generators also went out.
He said his father had leukemia twice and had to go to Des Moines to get treatment.
“I know firsthand and my mom knows more firsthand, that the travel time – that’s still time, and what you guys have all done as a team, not only are you going to save lives with this project, you’re going to give time back, which is really all we have,” Siepker said.
He encouraged the volunteers to do something Midwesterners are bad at doing and pat themselves on the back.
“You did some good – not short-term good – you’re doing long-term good, and I know firsthand how much that actually will mean for people,” Siepker said.