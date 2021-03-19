100 Years of Donna Reed; online event is next Thursday

“It is the 100th anniversary of Donna Reed’s birth and we recognize she’s the first woman from Iowa to win an Academy Award, but that’s not her only accomplishment as a person,” said Leo Landis, state curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa.
Landis will moderate an online discussion about Reed at noon on Thursday, March 25, called “100 Years of Donna Reed.”
The event is part of the “Iowa History 101” series produced by the State Historical Society.
Reed’s daughter Mary Owen and Kurt Lee, a member of the board of the Donna Reed Foundation, will offer their thoughts on Reed’s life and career.
“Donna Reed really had a remarkable career, from being a girl in Crawford County, in Nishnabotny (Nishnabotna today) Township,” Landis said. “It’s a compelling story of the life of a person who sticks to her values and makes the world a better place - and does it on a national and international stage.”
Reed was a remarkable Iowan who is worthy of additional recognition on the 100th anniversary of her birth, he said.
Donna Belle Mullenger was born in Denison on January 27, 1921.
“100 Years of Donna Reed” is part of Iowa History Month, for which the State Historical Society has been hosting programs at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
During the program, Mary Owen will share photographs from the Mullenger family photo album that she inherited from her mother.
“These are shots from Crawford County and communities neighboring Denison,” Landis said.
“She has snapshots of her mom as a baby in a highchair, as a girl with her siblings on the Mullenger farm, and Donna’s parents, Hazel Shives Mullenger and William Mullenger, swimming somewhere in Crawford County.”
Landis said the family photos have likely not been seen previously by the public.
“We’re really indebted to Mary for being willing to talk to us about her mom in that conversation,” he said.
The discussion about the photographs will take the first 15 to 20 minutes of the program.
“Then we’re going to transition to a conversation about the Donna Reed Show,” Landis said.
The Donna Reed Show is one of the reasons Reed is considered a pioneering Hollywood figure.
“She and her husband, Tony Owen, created the production studio, Todon Productions, and produced the show on their own and highlighted Donna as the star of the show,” he said.
Landis said the themes of the show “reflected the values that Donna grew up with on her family farm and in Iowa,” which will be one of the discussion topics.
“We’ll talk about other topics, too, such as how she looked at contemporary issues,” Landis said. “That will be a three-person conversation with Kurt Lee joining the chat.”
Landis noted that Lee was largely responsible for making the Donna Reed Show available on DVD.
“He knows the shows well, and Mary knows her mother well, so we’re looking forward to having a conversation about the television show,” he said.
The program will last one hour, with time for audience questions at the end.
Landis said the best way to catch it live, or to find the archived version, is to sign up through the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs at iowaculture.gov; click on the calendar for March 25; a link will pop up to sign up for the Zoom program.
The only requirement is to have a computer with a browser and speakers; the Zoom program does not need to be installed.
Landis said preserving the legacy of important figures from Iowa is part of the mission of the State Historical Society.
“We did an exhibit seven years ago called ‘Hollywood in the Heartland’ and we worked with the Donna Reed Foundation and also with the McHenry House,” Landis said. “They were kind enough to loan Donna Reed’s Oscar to us for a short time.”
He pointed out that only three Iowans have won major acting awards as adults: Donna Reed, John Wayne and Cloris Leachman.
“Because of her work with Another Mother for Peace and her work owning her own production company with her husband, she is just a remarkable figure and worthy of knowing her story,” Landis said.
“It’s not just winning the Oscar for ‘From Here to Eternity,’ or her work in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ but the rest of her career and her activities. We recognize her contributions as an Iowan to broader American culture.”