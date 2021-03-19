100 Years of Donna Reed; online event is next Thursday

“We’ll talk about other topics, too, such as how she looked at contemporary issues,” Landis said. “That will be a three-person conversation with Kurt Lee joining the chat.”

Landis noted that Lee was largely responsible for making the Donna Reed Show available on DVD.

“He knows the shows well, and Mary knows her mother well, so we’re looking forward to having a conversation about the television show,” he said.

The program will last one hour, with time for audience questions at the end.

Landis said the best way to catch it live, or to find the archived version, is to sign up through the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs at iowaculture.gov; click on the calendar for March 25; a link will pop up to sign up for the Zoom program.

The only requirement is to have a computer with a browser and speakers; the Zoom program does not need to be installed.

Landis said preserving the legacy of important figures from Iowa is part of the mission of the State Historical Society.