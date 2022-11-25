$12,500 granted to Crawford County historical sites

The Crawford County Community Foundation awarded $12,500 to Crawford County historical sites during its fall 2022 grant cycle. With the most recent grants, the Crawford County Community Foundation has distributed more than $1.9 million in grants and scholarships over the past 17 years.

As part of the annual fall grant cycle, the Crawford County Community Foundation awards funds to deserving, qualified organizations serving Crawford County to benefit select initiatives and priorities.

The following five historic sites each received a $2,500 award for use in the area of greatest need: Donna Reed Theater, Dow House, Five-Mile House, Klondike Hotel, and W.A. McHenry House.

Beyond its grant programs, the Crawford County Community Foundation works with individuals,

families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.

To inquire about donating to the Crawford County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any advisory board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Advisory board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are Kelly Sonnichsen, chair, of Denison; Maura Sailer, vice chair, of Denison; Steve Vollstedt, secretary/treasurer, of Manilla; Steve Brownmiller, of Denison; Deb Garrett, of Dow City; Jace Hawley, of Vail; Paul Outhouse, of Schleswig; Deb Quandt. of Westside; and Sarah Weinbrandt, of Charter Oak.