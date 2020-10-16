12th COVID death listed for Crawford County

The state’s coronavirus website (coronavirus.iowa.gov) on Thursday listed the 12th COVID-19 death for Crawford County.

That individual was in the over 80 age group and had underlying health conditions, according to Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran.

It marks the sixth death in Crawford County in October so far.

The county’s COVID-death count increased to seven on October 4. Two more deaths were posted on the state’s website last Friday (October 9) and one death each was recorded on the website on Saturday and Sunday.