$133,515 granted to 25 Crawford County community projects

The Crawford County Community Foundation awarded $133,515 to Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its spring 2022 grant cycle.

Below is a list of the recipients, their projects and the grant amount awarded.

All grantees met the criteria as Crawford County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services.

Only organizations providing services in Crawford County were eligible to apply.

The Crawford County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county.

This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

The Crawford County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests.

To inquire about donating to the Crawford County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

The Crawford County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Kelly Sonnichsen, chair, of Denison; Maura Sailer, vice chair, of Denison; Steve Vollstedt, secretary/treasurer, of Manilla; Nikki Ahart, of Dow City; Steve Brownmiller, of Denison; Jace Hawley, of Vail; Paul Outhouse, of Schleswig; Deb Quandt, of Westside; and Sarah Weinbrandt, of Charter Oak.