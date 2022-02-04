138 positive COVID-19 tests in past 7 days in Crawford County

The state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, reported 138 positive tests in the past 7 days, as of data updated on February 1.

The statistics also show an increase in deaths statewide from 8,201 as of January 25 to 8,657 as of February 1.

Area deaths increased by five in the past seven days – one more death reported for Carroll, Ida and Sac counties and two more deaths for Monona County.

Deaths

State: 8,657 (8,201 last week)

Audubon: 18 (18 last week)

Carroll: 61 (60 last week)

Crawford: 50 (50 last week)

Harrison: 89 (89 last week)

Ida: 47 (46 last week)

Monona: 45 (43 last week)

Sac: 31 (30 last week)

Shelby: 46 (46 last week)

Following are other COVID-19 numbers for Crawford County.

Total tests: 42,414

Total positive tests: 4,809

Individuals tested: 11,919

Individuals positive: 4,391

Total recovered: 3,702

Past 14 day average: 20.7%

Past 7 day average: 23.3%

Positive tests past 7 days: 138

State numbers

Total tests: 8,373,178

Total positive tests: 799,304

Individuals tested: 2,411,823

Individuals positive: 722,589

Past 14 day positivity average: 21.5%

Past 7 day positivity average: 18.5%

Positive tests last 7 days: 19,161

Total recovered: 576,076

COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 794

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 109

COVID-19 patient admitted in last 24 hours: 139

Deaths confirmed in the last 7 days: 156, reported on 2-1-2022 and occurring between 10-20-2021 and 1-27-2022

Total vaccine doses administered: 4,842,883

Percent fully vaccinated 18 and older: 71.3%

Those not fully vaccinated account for 70.6% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 54.1% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Long-term care outbreaks: 109

Audubon

Total tests: 22,604

Total positive tests: 1,123

Individuals tested: 4,019

Individuals positive: 1,052

Total recovered: 844

Past 14 day average: 13.2%

Past 7 day average: 13.0%

Positive tests past 7 days: 39

Carroll

Total tests: 56,732

Total positive tests: 5,190

Individuals tested: 15,186

Individuals positive: 4,758

Total recovered: 3,852

Past 14 day average: 22.3%

Past 7 day average: 18.6%

Positive tests past 7 days: 130

Harrison

Total tests: 34,460

Total positive tests: 3,650

Individuals tested: 9,264

Individuals positive: 3,310

Total recovered: 2,612

Past 14 day average: 18.5%

Past 7 day average: 14.8%

Positive tests past 7 days: 79

Ida

Total tests: 21,426

Total positive tests: 1,958

Individuals tested: 4,876

Individuals positive: 1,751

Total recovered: 1,360

Past 14 day average: 19.0%

Past 7 day average: 14.8%

Positive tests past 7 days: 60

Monona

Total tests: 29,654

Total positive tests: 1,785

Individuals tested: 5,156

Individuals positive: 1,629

Total recovered: 1,297

Past 14 day average: 16.8%

Past 7 day average: 14.9%

Positive test past 7 days: 40

Sac

Total tests: 32,707

Total positive tests: 2,510

Individuals tested: 7,232

Individuals positive: 2,307

Total recovered: 1,850

Past 14 day average: 18.5%

Post 7 day average: 16.0%

Positive tests past 7 days: 64

Shelby