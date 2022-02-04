138 positive COVID-19 tests in past 7 days in Crawford County

The state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, reported 138 positive tests in the past 7 days, as of data updated on February 1.
The statistics also show an increase in deaths statewide from 8,201 as of January 25 to 8,657 as of February 1.
Area deaths increased by five in the past seven days – one more death reported for Carroll, Ida and Sac counties and two more deaths for Monona County.
Deaths
- State: 8,657 (8,201 last week)
- Audubon: 18 (18 last week)
- Carroll: 61 (60 last week)
- Crawford: 50 (50 last week)
- Harrison: 89 (89 last week)
- Ida: 47 (46 last week)
- Monona: 45 (43 last week)
- Sac: 31 (30 last week)
- Shelby: 46 (46 last week)
Following are other COVID-19 numbers for Crawford County.
- Total tests: 42,414
- Total positive tests: 4,809
- Individuals tested: 11,919
- Individuals positive: 4,391
- Total recovered: 3,702
- Past 14 day average: 20.7%
- Past 7 day average: 23.3%
- Positive tests past 7 days: 138
State numbers
- Total tests: 8,373,178
- Total positive tests: 799,304
- Individuals tested: 2,411,823
- Individuals positive: 722,589
- Past 14 day positivity average: 21.5%
- Past 7 day positivity average: 18.5%
- Positive tests last 7 days: 19,161
- Total recovered: 576,076
- COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 794
- COVID-19 patients in ICU: 109
- COVID-19 patient admitted in last 24 hours: 139
- Deaths confirmed in the last 7 days: 156, reported on 2-1-2022 and occurring between 10-20-2021 and 1-27-2022
- Total vaccine doses administered: 4,842,883
- Percent fully vaccinated 18 and older: 71.3%
- Those not fully vaccinated account for 70.6% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 54.1% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19.
- Long-term care outbreaks: 109
Audubon
- Total tests: 22,604
- Total positive tests: 1,123
- Individuals tested: 4,019
- Individuals positive: 1,052
- Total recovered: 844
- Past 14 day average: 13.2%
- Past 7 day average: 13.0%
- Positive tests past 7 days: 39
Carroll
- Total tests: 56,732
- Total positive tests: 5,190
- Individuals tested: 15,186
- Individuals positive: 4,758
- Total recovered: 3,852
- Past 14 day average: 22.3%
- Past 7 day average: 18.6%
- Positive tests past 7 days: 130
Harrison
- Total tests: 34,460
- Total positive tests: 3,650
- Individuals tested: 9,264
- Individuals positive: 3,310
- Total recovered: 2,612
- Past 14 day average: 18.5%
- Past 7 day average: 14.8%
- Positive tests past 7 days: 79
Ida
- Total tests: 21,426
- Total positive tests: 1,958
- Individuals tested: 4,876
- Individuals positive: 1,751
- Total recovered: 1,360
- Past 14 day average: 19.0%
- Past 7 day average: 14.8%
- Positive tests past 7 days: 60
Monona
- Total tests: 29,654
- Total positive tests: 1,785
- Individuals tested: 5,156
- Individuals positive: 1,629
- Total recovered: 1,297
- Past 14 day average: 16.8%
- Past 7 day average: 14.9%
- Positive test past 7 days: 40
Sac
- Total tests: 32,707
- Total positive tests: 2,510
- Individuals tested: 7,232
- Individuals positive: 2,307
- Total recovered: 1,850
- Past 14 day average: 18.5%
- Post 7 day average: 16.0%
- Positive tests past 7 days: 64
Shelby
- Total tests: 28,805
- Total positive tests: 2,781
- Individuals tested: 7,831
- Individuals positive: 2,612
- Total recovered: 2,149
- Past 14 day average: 20.2%
- Past 7 day average: 14.8%
- Positive tests past 7 days: 85