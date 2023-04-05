The Harrison County Community Foundation awarded $140,911 to Harrison County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its spring 2023 grant cycle.
The following organizations are the spring 2023 grant recipients.
Building Blocks Childcare Academy, shade and equipment for playground, $4,065
City of Little Sioux City, park shelter house, $26,642
City of Missouri Valley, Iowa EVOLIS speed radar signs, $6,350
City of Modale, Downtown City Park Project, $14,600
City of Pisgah, community activity building renovation, $6,503
Dunlap Park Board, Dunlap pool upgrades, $4,000
Dunlap Police Department, speed sign, $4,700
People are also reading…
Dunlap Senior Center, HVAC replacement, $10,165
Dunlap Volunteer Fire and Rescue, lighting up individual responders, $3,360
Harrison County 911, 911 enhancements, $8,229
Harrison County Conservation Board, Sawmill Hollow boat ramp, $5,000
Harrison County Humane Society of Iowa, lawn maintenance, $1,000
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, external load-bearing vests, $6,438
Logan Community Visioning, Logan community wayfinding signage, $10,000
Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce, Erie Street trash receptacles, $1,791
Missouri Valley Park Board Sidewalk to Playground, $3,300
White’s Floral Garden Committee, Woodbine’s White’s Floral Garden project, $10,500
Woodbine Main Street Historic Depot, exterior building preservation, $7,000
Woodbine Police Department, self-defense training aides, $6,268
Woodbine Saddle Club, Inc., kitchen updates, $1,000
All grantees met the criteria as Harrison County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Harrison County were eligible to apply.
The Harrison County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
The Harrison County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Harrison County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Harrison County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
The Harrison County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Jay Smith (chair) of Missouri Valley, Barbara Oliver (vice chair) of Logan, Kerry Stueve (secretary/treasurer) of Missouri Valley, Gordon Fliehe of Logan, Todd Noah of Moorhead, Noel Sherer of Woodbine, and Lori Thomsen of Dunlap.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Sunni Kamp, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or sunni@omahafoundation.org.