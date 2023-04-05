The Harrison County Community Foundation awarded $140,911 to Harrison County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its spring 2023 grant cycle.

The following organizations are the spring 2023 grant recipients.

Building Blocks Childcare Academy, shade and equipment for playground, $4,065

City of Little Sioux City, park shelter house, $26,642

City of Missouri Valley, Iowa EVOLIS speed radar signs, $6,350

City of Modale, Downtown City Park Project, $14,600

City of Pisgah, community activity building renovation, $6,503

Dunlap Park Board, Dunlap pool upgrades, $4,000

Dunlap Police Department, speed sign, $4,700

Dunlap Senior Center, HVAC replacement, $10,165

Dunlap Volunteer Fire and Rescue, lighting up individual responders, $3,360

Harrison County 911, 911 enhancements, $8,229

Harrison County Conservation Board, Sawmill Hollow boat ramp, $5,000

Harrison County Humane Society of Iowa, lawn maintenance, $1,000

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, external load-bearing vests, $6,438

Logan Community Visioning, Logan community wayfinding signage, $10,000

Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce, Erie Street trash receptacles, $1,791

Missouri Valley Park Board Sidewalk to Playground, $3,300

White’s Floral Garden Committee, Woodbine’s White’s Floral Garden project, $10,500

Woodbine Main Street Historic Depot, exterior building preservation, $7,000

Woodbine Police Department, self-defense training aides, $6,268

Woodbine Saddle Club, Inc., kitchen updates, $1,000

All grantees met the criteria as Harrison County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Harrison County were eligible to apply.

The Harrison County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

The Harrison County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Harrison County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Harrison County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

The Harrison County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Jay Smith (chair) of Missouri Valley, Barbara Oliver (vice chair) of Logan, Kerry Stueve (secretary/treasurer) of Missouri Valley, Gordon Fliehe of Logan, Todd Noah of Moorhead, Noel Sherer of Woodbine, and Lori Thomsen of Dunlap.