150th bridge replaced under Assman’s tenure as county engineer

His primary focus is getting the older bridges off the system – either because of deterioration or because they can’t handle current loads.

“Those bridges are either posted for weight restrictions because of deterioration, or they just can’t carry the load because they were constructed for a time period when the load capacity that we currently need wasn’t necessary,” he said. “They’re the weak link in the system; the road is only as good as the bridge that’s on that road. It does restrict harvest loads, in particular, and livestock feeding operation traffic, as well. The goal has always been to get rid of those weak links in the transportation system.”

He said the county crew is efficient and flexible.

“Fortunately, we have a bridge crew here in Crawford County that the board of supervisors has always supported, and we’ve always been able to staff and provide equipment to those folks,” Assman said.

New concrete bridges, constructed by contract crews, have a lifetime of 80 to 100 years; bridges built by the county crew should last 60 to 70 years.

That means that sometime in the not-too-distant future, all of the red dots will have been removed from the map.