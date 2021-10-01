150th bridge replaced under Assman’s tenure as county engineer

Getting the red dots off the map
When Paul Assman took the job as Crawford County engineer in July 2000, he made a map with black dots that represented good bridges and red dots that represented bad bridges,
“Initially I had no goal but to continue on from my predecessor,” Assman said. “And then we got to 100, and I thought it would be really nice to get to 150.”
The 150th bridge, on N Avenue just west of 200th street, was replaced this summer. Several more have been replaced since it was finished.
The secondary road system in Crawford County has about 260 bridges.
“So we’ve made a lot of progress,” he said.
He noted that not all of the bridges were replaced with bridges – and some weren’t replaced at all.
The Crawford County bridge crew replaced 42 short bridges with culverts; 57 bridges were replaced with bridges, and seven bridges were eliminated.
Contract crews replaced 23 bridges with culverts and 22 bridges with bridges.
The remaining older bridges in the county continue to deteriorate.
“We’re continuously doing minor maintenance to bridges – as minor as a deck patch or timber plank replacement,” Assman said. “We’ve done some substructure work, too, which is replacing piling.”
His primary focus is getting the older bridges off the system – either because of deterioration or because they can’t handle current loads.
“Those bridges are either posted for weight restrictions because of deterioration, or they just can’t carry the load because they were constructed for a time period when the load capacity that we currently need wasn’t necessary,” he said. “They’re the weak link in the system; the road is only as good as the bridge that’s on that road. It does restrict harvest loads, in particular, and livestock feeding operation traffic, as well. The goal has always been to get rid of those weak links in the transportation system.”
He said the county crew is efficient and flexible.
“Fortunately, we have a bridge crew here in Crawford County that the board of supervisors has always supported, and we’ve always been able to staff and provide equipment to those folks,” Assman said.
New concrete bridges, constructed by contract crews, have a lifetime of 80 to 100 years; bridges built by the county crew should last 60 to 70 years.
That means that sometime in the not-too-distant future, all of the red dots will have been removed from the map.
“At some point, we’ll be able to look back and we won’t have the aggressive schedule we have today,” Assman.
Future bridge crews will be able to focus more on maintenance and inspection.
“We’ve started a larger-diameter culvert inspection program,” he said. “We’re now going out, inspecting all of the culverts that are in the 72-inch diameter and on up,” he said. “They aren’t required to be inspected but we feel that it’s prudent to do it. We’re trying to be proactive and look to find small problems that are starting to occur and taking care of those before they become bigger problems.”
Assman said his job is to facilitate and make things happen - but the crews do the work.
I really have to give a lot of credit to the crew,” he said. “I have a great group of guys; at the end of the day, they get the work done.”
He felt a sense of personal satisfaction when the 150th bridge milestone was reached.
“I thought it was pretty important being able to make that kind of progress over the last 21 years,” he said. “I’m proud of the crew and proud of the effort they put forward to get to that point.”