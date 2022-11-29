162 kids and counting

The number of children to be helped through the Goodfellows program this Christmas is growing. As of early this week it was up to 162 children ages 12 and under from 62 Crawford County families in need.

Families that believe they might qualify for Goodfellows should sign up at West Central Community Action at 146 North 7th Street in Denison. The deadline to sign up is this Friday, December 2

Sign-up must be done in person. Sign-up hours are no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and no later than 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Goodfellows is a collaborative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action.

Among the ways to help the children is to pick a card at the Goodfellows trees located at Bomgaars, Fareway and Hy-Vee. The cards identify a child by a number and list the items the child needs and wants. When you have shopped for that child, take the unwrapped items to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached to the bag or other container the gifts are in.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church will use those cards to make sure the gifts end up with the right children.

You don’t need to pick a card to participate, however. Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items for children may be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, to be distributed among the children whose card is not picked from a tree.

The Bulletin and Review office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cash donations are also accepted.

Donations are tax deductible.

Names of the donors are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review. Donors can also remain anonymous.

Friday, December 16, will be the last day to donate to Goodfellows before the packages for the children are distributed.

Following is a list of the donations that have been received already.