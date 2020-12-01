16th COVID death recorded in Crawford County

A 16th Crawford County resident has succumbed to COVID-19.

The latest victim was in the 60-80 age group and had underlying health conditions, said Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Public Health.

The death was reported on the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the county had been at 15 since October 31.

The number of deaths also increased in area counties, compared to the numbers published in last Friday’s Denison Review.

Deaths for area counties are the following.

Ida: 13 (2 more than last Friday)

Sac: 8 (1 more)

Monona: 2 (same as last Friday)

Carroll: 22 (2 more)

Harrison: 29 (1 more)

Shelby: 11 (2 more)