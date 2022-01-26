184 deaths reported statewide in last 7 days

One more death reported for Crawford County since last week

The number of COVID-19 deaths stood at 8,201 as of the January 25 update of the state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. The numbers show that is 172 deaths in the past seven days.

The latest update also shows 50 deaths for Crawford County, one more than the previous week, and 89 deaths for Harrison County, three more than last week.

The number of long-term care center outbreaks has more than doubled in the past two weeks and stood at 86 as of 1-25-2022.

Deaths

State: 8,201

Audubon: 18

Carroll: 60

Crawford: 50 (49 last week)

Harrison: 89 (86 last week)

Ida: 46

Monona: 43

Pottawattamie: 269

Sac: 30

Shelby: 46

Woodbury: 298

State Numbers

Total tests: 8,229,640

Total positive tests: 771,360

Individuals tested: 2,381,005

Individuals positive: 699,589

Total recovered: 554,482

Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 24.1%

Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 25.2%

Positive tests last 7 days: 31,301

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 21%

18-29: 19%

30-39: 18%

40-49: 14%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 8%

70-79: 4%

80 and older: 3%

COVID-19 patients in hospital: 929

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 165

COVID-19 patients hospitalized in past 7 days: 172

Those not vaccinated account for 68.5% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 63.6% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19

Deaths confirmed in past 7 days: 184 – reported on 1-25-2022 for period from 10-29-2021 to 1-19-2022

Long-term care outbreaks: 86

Audubon

Total tests: 22,245

Total positive tests: 1,082

Individuals tested: 3,975

Individuals positive: 1,010

Total recovered: 815

Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 13.3%

Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 12.1%

Positive tests last 7 days: 46

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 13%

18-29: 11%

30-39: 11%

40-49: 11%

50-59: 15%

60-69: 24%

70-79: 4%

80 and older: 11%

Carroll County

Total tests: 55,884

Total positive tests: 5,011

Individuals tested: 15,071

Individuals positive: 4,617

Total recovered: 3,773

Percent positive past 7 days: 25.1%

Percent positive past 14 days: 25.0%

Positive cases past 7 days: 216

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 14%

18-29: 18%

30-39: 20%

40-49: 10%

50-59: 17%

60-69: 14%

70-79: 5%

80 and older: 3%

Crawford County

Total tests: 41,656

Total positive tests: 4,655

Individuals tested: 11,785

Individuals positive: 4,259

Total recovered: 3,641

Percent positive past 7 days: 21.1%

Percent positive past 14 days: 20.3%

Positive cases past 7 days: 146

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 22%

18-29: 17%

30-39: 23%

40-49: 12%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 11%

70-79: 2%

80 and older: 1%

Harrison County

Total tests: 33,724

Total positive tests: 3,497

Individuals tested: 9,187

Individuals positive: 3,189

Total recovered: 2,546

Percent positive past 7 days: 16.3%

Percent positive past 14 days: 19.6%

Positive cases past 7 days: 115

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 23%

18-29: 16%

30-39: 17%

40-49: 15%

50-59: 14%

60-69: 12%

70-79: 2%

80 and older: 1%

Ida County

Total tests: 20,902

Total positive tests: 1,877

Individuals tested: 4,823

Individuals positive: 1,685

Total recovered: 1,350

Percent positive past 7 days: 21.3%

Percent positive past 14 days: 22.1%

Positive cases past 7 days: 101

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 12%

18-29: 19%

30-39: 15%

40-49: 14%

50-59: 17%

60-69: 8%

70-79: 10%

80 and older: 5%

Monona County

Total tests: 29,249

Total positive tests: 1,711

Individuals tested: 5,097

Individuals positive: 1,568

Total recovered: 1,276

Percent positive past 7 days: 15.8%

Percent positive past 14 days: 16.7%

Positive cases past 7 days: 74

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 9%

18-29: 22%

30-39: 16%

40-49: 12%

50-59: 11%

60-69: 8%

70-79: 15%

80 and older: 7

Pottawattamie County

Total tests: 196,213

Total positive tests: 25,236

Individuals tested: 68,620

Individuals positive: 22,367

Total recovered: 17,057

Percent positive past 7 days: 34.2%

Percent positive past 14 days: 36.0%

Positive cases past 7 days: 1,281

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 24%

18-29: 16%

30-39: 18%

40-49: 15%

50-59: 13%

60-69: 10%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 1%

Sac County

Total tests: 32,175

Total positive tests: 2,423

Individuals tested: 7,168

Individuals positive: 2,233

Total recovered: 1,801

Percent positive past 7 days: 20.2%

Percent positive past 14 days: 21.9%

Positive cases past 7 days: 119

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 16%

18-29: 19%

30-39: 19%

40-49: 12%

50-59: 16%

60-69: 12%

70-79: 5%

80 and older: 1%

Shelby County

Total tests: 28,147

Total positive tests: 2,681

Individuals tested: 7,774

Individuals positive: 2,530

Total recovered: 2,107

Percent positive past 7 days: 26.9%

Percent positive past 14 days: 25.3%

Positive cases past 7 days: 122

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 30%

18-29: 15%

30-39: 16%

40-49: 12%

50-59: 13%

60-69: 7%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 4%

Woodbury County

Total tests: 244,264

Total positive tests: 30,068

Individuals tested: 83,031

Individuals positive: 27,143

Total recovered: 20,842

Percent positive past 7 days: 30.8%

Percent positive past 14 days: 32.3%

Positive cases past 7 days: 1,445

Percent of positive cases by age group

0-17: 20%

18-29: 19%

30-39: 19%

40-49: 15%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 9%

70-79: 3%