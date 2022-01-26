184 statewide deaths reported in last 7 days

One more death reported for Crawford County since last week
The number of COVID-19 deaths stood at 8,201 as of the January 25 update of the state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. The numbers show that is 172 deaths in the past seven days.
The latest update also shows 50 deaths for Crawford County, one more than the previous week, and 89 deaths for Harrison County, three more than last week.
The number of long-term care center outbreaks has more than doubled in the past two weeks and stood at 86 as of 1-25-2022.
Deaths
State: 8,201
Audubon: 18
Carroll: 60
Crawford: 50 (49 last week)
Harrison: 89 (86 last week)
Ida: 46
Monona: 43
Pottawattamie: 269
People are also reading…
Sac: 30
Shelby: 46
Woodbury: 298
State Numbers
Total tests: 8,229,640
Total positive tests: 771,360
Individuals tested: 2,381,005
Individuals positive: 699,589
Total recovered: 554,482
Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 24.1%
Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 25.2%
Positive tests last 7 days: 31,301
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 21%
18-29: 19%
30-39: 18%
40-49: 14%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 8%
70-79: 4%
80 and older: 3%
COVID-19 patients in hospital: 929
COVID-19 patients in ICU: 165
COVID-19 patients hospitalized in past 7 days: 172
Those not vaccinated account for 68.5% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 63.6% of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19
Deaths confirmed in past 7 days: 184 – reported on 1-25-2022 for period from 10-29-2021 to 1-19-2022
Long-term care outbreaks: 86
Audubon
Total tests: 22,245
Total positive tests: 1,082
Individuals tested: 3,975
Individuals positive: 1,010
Total recovered: 815
Positivity percentage for past 7 days: 13.3%
Positivity percentage for past 14 days: 12.1%
Positive tests last 7 days: 46
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 13%
18-29: 11%
30-39: 11%
40-49: 11%
50-59: 15%
60-69: 24%
70-79: 4%
80 and older: 11%
Carroll County
Total tests: 55,884
Total positive tests: 5,011
Individuals tested: 15,071
Individuals positive: 4,617
Total recovered: 3,773
Percent positive past 7 days: 25.1%
Percent positive past 14 days: 25.0%
Positive cases past 7 days: 216
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 14%
18-29: 18%
30-39: 20%
40-49: 10%
50-59: 17%
60-69: 14%
70-79: 5%
80 and older: 3%
Crawford County
Total tests: 41,656
Total positive tests: 4,655
Individuals tested: 11,785
Individuals positive: 4,259
Total recovered: 3,641
Percent positive past 7 days: 21.1%
Percent positive past 14 days: 20.3%
Positive cases past 7 days: 146
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 22%
18-29: 17%
30-39: 23%
40-49: 12%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 11%
70-79: 2%
80 and older: 1%
Harrison County
Total tests: 33,724
Total positive tests: 3,497
Individuals tested: 9,187
Individuals positive: 3,189
Total recovered: 2,546
Percent positive past 7 days: 16.3%
Percent positive past 14 days: 19.6%
Positive cases past 7 days: 115
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 23%
18-29: 16%
30-39: 17%
40-49: 15%
50-59: 14%
60-69: 12%
70-79: 2%
80 and older: 1%
Ida County
Total tests: 20,902
Total positive tests: 1,877
Individuals tested: 4,823
Individuals positive: 1,685
Total recovered: 1,350
Percent positive past 7 days: 21.3%
Percent positive past 14 days: 22.1%
Positive cases past 7 days: 101
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 12%
18-29: 19%
30-39: 15%
40-49: 14%
50-59: 17%
60-69: 8%
70-79: 10%
80 and older: 5%
Monona County
Total tests: 29,249
Total positive tests: 1,711
Individuals tested: 5,097
Individuals positive: 1,568
Total recovered: 1,276
Percent positive past 7 days: 15.8%
Percent positive past 14 days: 16.7%
Positive cases past 7 days: 74
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 9%
18-29: 22%
30-39: 16%
40-49: 12%
50-59: 11%
60-69: 8%
70-79: 15%
80 and older: 7
Pottawattamie County
Total tests: 196,213
Total positive tests: 25,236
Individuals tested: 68,620
Individuals positive: 22,367
Total recovered: 17,057
Percent positive past 7 days: 34.2%
Percent positive past 14 days: 36.0%
Positive cases past 7 days: 1,281
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 24%
18-29: 16%
30-39: 18%
40-49: 15%
50-59: 13%
60-69: 10%
70-79: 3%
80 and older: 1%
Sac County
Total tests: 32,175
Total positive tests: 2,423
Individuals tested: 7,168
Individuals positive: 2,233
Total recovered: 1,801
Percent positive past 7 days: 20.2%
Percent positive past 14 days: 21.9%
Positive cases past 7 days: 119
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 16%
18-29: 19%
30-39: 19%
40-49: 12%
50-59: 16%
60-69: 12%
70-79: 5%
80 and older: 1%
Shelby County
Total tests: 28,147
Total positive tests: 2,681
Individuals tested: 7,774
Individuals positive: 2,530
Total recovered: 2,107
Percent positive past 7 days: 26.9%
Percent positive past 14 days: 25.3%
Positive cases past 7 days: 122
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 30%
18-29: 15%
30-39: 16%
40-49: 12%
50-59: 13%
60-69: 7%
70-79: 3%
80 and older: 4%
Woodbury County
Total tests: 244,264
Total positive tests: 30,068
Individuals tested: 83,031
Individuals positive: 27,143
Total recovered: 20,842
Percent positive past 7 days: 30.8%
Percent positive past 14 days: 32.3%
Positive cases past 7 days: 1,445
Percent of positive cases by age group
0-17: 20%
18-29: 19%
30-39: 19%
40-49: 15%
50-59: 12%
60-69: 9%
70-79: 3%
80 and older: 2%