The “Welcome Center Farmers Market” will begin on Thursday, May 18 and will take place every Thursday afternoon through October 19, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Harrison County Historical Village & Welcome Center located on Highway 30 between Logan and Missouri Valley will host again in 2023.

A group of vendors have committed to share their home-grown, homemade or hand-crafted items at the Welcome Center Farmers Market. Additional vendors are always welcome. For more information on how to participate, contact Kathy Dirks at 712-642-2114 or email kdirks@harrisoncountyparks.org.