$22.6 million county budget approved; levy to decrease by 40.3 cents/$1,000

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on March 29 approved a budget of $22,660,276 for fiscal year 2022/2023, which begins on July 1.

The county tax levy for the coming fiscal year will decrease by 40.341 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The decrease is due to the discontinuation of the mental health levy, which had been 30.341 cents per $1,000, and the reduction of the rural supplemental fund levy by 10 cents per $1,000.

The discontinuation of the mental health levy was due to action by the Iowa Legislature.

In meetings prior to March 29, the supervisors expressed interest in easing the tax burden on citizens following the economic disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the rural supplemental reduction.

The discontinuation of the mental health levy will result in a revenue reduction of $587,130 next year; the reduction to the rural supplemental fund will result in a revenue reduction of about $90,000.

Revenue from all sources is projected to be $19,701,127 in the next fiscal year, which is up from $18,964,165 in the current fiscal year.

Revenue will increase in part due to increased property valuations in the county.

County budget calculations include $1,633,544 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county has already received from the federal government; a similar amount is expected in the coming fiscal year.