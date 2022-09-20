'22 Best of Crawford County results announced

People have selected their winners and their favorites in the '22 Best of Crawford County.

To see the results, click on the link below.

People were able to nominate their favorite restaurant, retail store, healthcare professional and favorites in nine other groups in the '22 Best of Crawford County contest, a contest run by the Denison Bulletin and Review.

The contest consisted of a nomination period from June 14-30 and a voting period from July 26- August 11.

The Best of Crawford County winners were announced today, Tuesday, September 20, in the following 12 groups.

Agriculture

Automotive

Beauty and wellness

Education

Entertainment

Living

Food and dining

Healthcare services

Healthcare professional

People of the year

Services