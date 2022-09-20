'22 Best of Crawford County results announced

People have selected their winners and their favorites in the '22 Best of Crawford County.
To see the results, click on the link below.
People were able to nominate their favorite restaurant, retail store, healthcare professional and favorites in nine other groups in the '22 Best of Crawford County contest, a contest run by the Denison Bulletin and Review.
The contest consisted of a nomination period from June 14-30 and a voting period from July 26- August 11.
The Best of Crawford County winners were announced today, Tuesday, September 20, in the following 12 groups.
Agriculture
Automotive
People are also reading…
Beauty and wellness
Education
Entertainment
Living
Food and dining
Healthcare services
Healthcare professional
People of the year
Services
Shopping