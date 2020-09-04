3 COVID-19 cases at DHS; positive cases spur letter to parents

Denison High School (DHS) administration on Monday sent a letter to the families of DHS students notifying them of positive cases of COVID-19 at the school.
Mike Pardun, superintendent of the Denison Community School District, provided a copy of the letter to the Bulletin and Review.
“Today we were notified that three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Denison High School,” the letter states.
Pardun told the Bulletin and Review that the school would not identify whether the individuals were students or staff for reasons of confidentiality.
The school was notified of the positive cases by Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health, he said.
“The district is working with the Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health and anyone who was in close contact with a positive case in the district. A family will be or has been contacted if their child is considered a close contact. Any employee will be or has been contacted if they are considered a close contact. A ‘close contact’ is defined by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and the State of Iowa, as ‘individuals who’ve been within six feet for more than 15 minutes with a positive COVID-19 case during the infectious period,’” the letter stated.
The same process is followed for any positive case involving a staff member or a student, the letter continued.
The letter included a link to a document explaining how to evaluate low and high risk symptoms.
Students and/or staff members with any high-risk symptom or two or more low-risk symptoms, outlined in the document were encouraged to stay home and were advised to seek an evaluation by a healthcare provider.
“The school will work with families to help make sure students who are absent have access to learning when they aren’t able to attend school,” the letter stated.
“We are using CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. We encourage all of you to continue following the CDC’s recommendations to remain healthy and well. Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.
“As a District, we continue to monitor positive cases in our area in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health and will be in communication with families and employees if any adjustments will need to be made to our learning plans, as we analyze the data in the days and weeks ahead.”
Pardun said there have been no further developments since the letter went out.
He said DHS will continue to follow the plan that has been in place since school resumed last week.