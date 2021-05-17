33 years of music: Ann Platt to retire

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Platt said her own shyness has helped her understand the kids in her classes.

“People would not guess that I’m shy, but when it comes to singing in front of people it’s sort of strange that it is not in my comfort zone,” she said.

“When I look at kids who are willing and able and eager, at this young age, to stand up in front of people and sing, particularly a solo, I am in awe of it to this day.”

She works to foster the confidence that allows students to perform in front of others.

“I wish we had opportunity to let everybody in elementary that feels that desire to get up in front and put themselves out there,” she said. “There are way more kids that are wanting to do that than opportunities to give them.”

She was often surprised when the students who seemed reserved or shy, who seemed content to sit in the back and listen, turned out to be the ones taking lead roles in middle school and high school productions.

“It’s always a reminder to me that you just cannot discount anything from children,” Platt said. “You just don’t know what they are capable of or want to do. It’s always a pleasant surprise.”