40 years and counting: Ceremony honors Kahl’s service as clerk of court

Longevity in a job is becoming rarer. The median number of years for tenure in a job in January 2020 was 4.1 years, according to information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That makes Karen Kahl’s years of service as the clerk of court in Crawford County all the more unique.

As of July 1 this year, her job tenure was 40 years, and counting.

On Wednesday afternoon, a surprise celebration of that milestone caught Kahl off guard. Attorneys, former employees in the clerk’s office and friends kept as quiet as they could in the courtroom before Kahl entered. Members of Kahl’s family had entered from the juror’s room and sat in the jury box.

With District Judge Roger Sailer on the bench, the ceremonial session of court commenced.

Maura Sailer, president of the Crawford County Bar Association and member of the board of governors for the Iowa State Bar Association spoke about the importance of a fair, impartial and swift justice system and how that no one job in the justice system is more important than the other.

“We all have the duty to ensure our cases are processed fairly, impartially and swiftly, requiring perseverance and unwavering commitment to do the job the right way,” said Sailer. “I know no finer example in our legal communities with whom these tenants have been bestowed than Karen Kahl.”

Maura Sailer said she has had the privilege of working with Kahl for only a fraction of her long and continuing career.

“During this time you have helped me on countless occasions, and in various ways, although I know that you give me this help not for my personal benefit but because of your commitment to justice. I appreciate all the same,” she concluded.

Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson represented the State of Iowa in the ceremonial session and offered a number of exhibits of evidence of Kahl’s dedication to her job.

Exhibit No. 1 was a framed copy of an article published in the Tuesday, June 22, 1984, edition of the Denison Bulletin. The article, written by Chuck Signs, featured a photograph of the 36-year-old Kahl and told how she had been appointed as clerk of courts effective July 1 that year to replace Dorothy Mesenbrink, who had earlier announced she was going to retire in the middle of her four-year term.

The appointment would last only until after the votes were canvassed in that November’s general election and the winner of the election would serve the remaining two years of Mesenbrink’s term.

At that time, clerks of court were elected to their position. That changed on July 1, 1986, when clerks became state employees.

Sailer read excerpts from the article and had some good-natured fun in doing so. He pointed out that the year the article was published, and when Kahl became the clerk, was the year he graduated high school.

He read how the appointment of Kahl, a Republican, had been split along a party line vote.

The three Republican members of the county board of supervisors - Martin Spiegel, John Weiss and Virgil Anderson - voted yes, and the two Democratic members - Don Jensen and LeRoy Hansohn – voted no.

Sailer wondered about the Democrats who voted against Kahl’s appointment and asked the auditor’s office to look up their service on the board of supervisors.

“And I can tell you that both Jensen’s and Hansohn’s careers as county supervisors ended in 1994. So Karen, you’ve outlasted both of them by more than 25 years,” he said.

Sailer said the article reported that controversy and even a little bit of political intrigue were involved in the appointment. The Republicans on the board said Kahl’s nine years of experience as a legal secretary for the Denison law firm of Nash, Eller, Brink, and Clausen made her the most qualified of the applicants. The Democrats agreed that Kahl was qualified but said that the appointment should have gone to the first deputy in the clerk’s office, Hilda Frank, which would be in step with tradition.

The Democrats also said the Republicans, by appointing Kahl, were selecting their candidate for that November’s general election. Weiss said he hoped he was not picking a candidate for the fall election, although he admitted that Kahl would probably have a head start, but said he hoped the delegates in the upcoming party convention would consider all candidates.

Sailer read part of the conclusion to the article: “Kahl is a 1964 graduate of Charter Oak-Ute High School. She is a lifelong resident of the area except for a two-year stint as a secretary in Omaha just after high school.”

He paused for another bit of good-natured humor and said, “Once again I can’t help pointing out the synchronicity. When you were graduated from high school in 1964 happens to be the year I was born.”

Johnson presented another exhibit – a certificate which says the Iowa District Court recognizes Kahl’s 40 years public service to the Judicial Branch of Iowa and acknowledges her exemplary dedication to the administration of justice in the state.

It was signed by Chief Judge Patrick H. Tott and District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks.

Both extended their personal greetings and, through Sailer, said they wished they would have been at the celebration but were working in Sioux City.

A plaque from the Iowa Judicial Branch was also presented to Kahl.

The final exhibit was a certificate that states “The Supreme Court of Iowa recognizes 40 years of public service by Karen Kahl and acknowledges her exemplary dedication to the administration of justice in this state.”

Chief Justice Susan Christensen sent a personal letter to Kahl, dated July 1, 2022, the actual date of Kahl’s 40th anniversary on the job.

“Dear Karen,

On behalf of the Iowa Supreme Court I would like to present you with this certificate as an expression of our appreciation for all the years of dedicated work you have given to the State of Iowa. It is the commitment of people like you that ensure our court system demonstrates the high quality of justice that has distinguished our democracy. You have contributed significantly to the administration of justice in Iowa and I know that you will continue to do so. We are sincerely grateful for your devotion and loyalty in serving the public.”

As a final act in the ceremonial session of court, Sailer gave his judgement: “The court, having considered the testimony and other evidence given here today, finds on the record by clear and convincing evidence that Crawford County Clerk of Court Karen Kahl is well deserving of our recognition and our thanks for her 40 years of steadfast service.”

Kahl appeared overwhelmed by the presentations and was asked to give a few comments but first turned to her family members seated in the jury box and said, “You asked me if I had to work tomorrow.”

To the audience she said, “I don’t know what to say. Thank you to everybody. I’ll be here as long as … “