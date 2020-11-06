4th District Cong. Steve King tells supervisors of dissatisfaction with congressional leadership

“Now there is no chance,” King said. “They’re going to have 100 percent vote turnout, and that’s just really troubling.”

He said he was frustrated when he arrived in Congress 18 years ago by the amount of leverage leadership had from the top on both sides.

“You had so little to say about it and you had to make so much noise to get anything to move in the right direction – and it got worse,” King said. “They pushed a bill through that gave leadership in the party the opportunity to raise a lot more money than individuals could.”

Leadership is in control of the money, the committee chairs, the subcommittee chairs and the committee assignments, he said.

“If you’re sitting there and you’ve got tens of millions of dollars that you can dole out into campaigns, you can get people to say what you want them to say and vote the way you want them to vote – and the voice of the American people is being suppressed by the swamp,” King said.

Current leadership is all out of California, “So how does that give you a perspective?” he said.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked King to tell the supervisors about the book he has written.