4th District Cong. Steve King tells supervisors of dissatisfaction with congressional leadership

Congressman Steve King, Iowa’s 4th District Representative, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday during the board’s regular meeting.
King is in his last weeks as a member of Congress; he was defeated in the Republican Primary in June by Randy Feenstra, of Hull.
King said Crawford County is still his home.
He said he had been thinking about “what we have done that we can be proud of that ought to be marked in the record books.”
One event that stands out for him was the flood mitigation work that took place in Denison following the floods of 1993 and 1996.
He said a group of Highway 30 businessmen went to a Denison City Council meeting with an old fishing hat filled with checks and cash totaling about $12,600.
The businessmen said they needed help or they would have to close up shop.
“They (the city council) appropriated $75,000 that night to clear the trees on the East Boyer River so the floodwater could go through faster and the result of that was what started out to be Project Impact,” King said.
Project Impact was a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) project that provided training and funding for disaster mitigation activities.
King’s earthmoving company won two contracts for flood mitigation work on the East Boyer River.
Years later, when King was in Congress, Crawford County had heavy rains and “the biggest runoff ever in both Boyer Rivers,” he said.
King called Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman and said, “Let’s go up and fly and look and see how our work went.”
All the dams held, with little erosion.
“The only thing that had to happen was 12 or 15 sandbags needed to be laid across out here on the railroad track,” he said.
Denison was saved by the work that had been done.
“That was one of the things I mark in history; I’m really proud of what we accomplished here,” King said.
Chairman Cecil Blum asked King what he expects for western Iowa – and Iowa – from the new Congress that will convene in January.
King said he did not expect much to happen.
He said he was troubled that the United States Congress had gone to proxy votes.
“So we’ve got people that are voting from their boats sitting off on the bay,” King said.
He said that requiring members to be present made it possible for the minority party to win a vote if members did not show up.
“Now there is no chance,” King said. “They’re going to have 100 percent vote turnout, and that’s just really troubling.”
He said he was frustrated when he arrived in Congress 18 years ago by the amount of leverage leadership had from the top on both sides.
“You had so little to say about it and you had to make so much noise to get anything to move in the right direction – and it got worse,” King said. “They pushed a bill through that gave leadership in the party the opportunity to raise a lot more money than individuals could.”
Leadership is in control of the money, the committee chairs, the subcommittee chairs and the committee assignments, he said.
“If you’re sitting there and you’ve got tens of millions of dollars that you can dole out into campaigns, you can get people to say what you want them to say and vote the way you want them to vote – and the voice of the American people is being suppressed by the swamp,” King said.
Current leadership is all out of California, “So how does that give you a perspective?” he said.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked King to tell the supervisors about the book he has written.
“After the primary, I took about 10 days to answer the messages and kind of square myself around where I made sure I was thinking clearly,” King said. “I shut down all interviews for two months because I didn’t want people to say it was sour grapes – and that surely would be the response, no matter what I said.”
King said he would go out on his east deck about a half-hour before sunrise and start writing.
“By the 27th of August, I had my book done,” he said.
It hasn’t yet been published.
“I just let my publisher go a week ago because he wasn’t doing anything,” King said.
He said he has to start looking for a publisher all over again.
The title of the book is “Walking Through the Fire.”
King said he was good friends with Andrew Breitbart, who was a conservative journalist and founder of Breitbart News. (Breitbart died in 2012)
Breitbart told King, “Walk towards the fire. Their bullets aren’t real. Don’t be afraid of them. They’re only words. They’re trying to intimidate you so you don’t speak the truth.”
King said he still believes those words.
“But I walked toward the fire long enough, and far enough, that after a while it came around behind me and my only choice was to walk through the fire,” he said.
The book tells about his early life but also tells “the real truth about what happened,” he said.
King said the book recounts the events that led to his ouster from Congress.
He said he had a meeting before Thanksgiving Day 2018 with one of the top presidential-level political campaign managers in the country.
King said he was told “they’re going to try again” to coordinate media against him and shut off money that would normally come his way.
The campaign manager said, “They think they can pick a time when things are a little flat in the news media cycle and just launch this on you.
“And he said this – ‘force you to resign’ – and when I hear that, I’m thinking – what would that be based on? I’m a pretty clean guy,” King said. “And so what are they going to make up? Because there isn’t any substance there that I’m worried about.”
King was told of a messenger who had the ear of the president “and they will seek to get that messenger to go tell the president to send out a negative tweet on me – and then that will be the trigger that launches all the media broadsides and barrage against me to drive me out of office.”
King said he went to the White House to try to preempt it to the extent he could.
He said he thought he had been successful. He then had a meeting with the messenger, which he also thought went well.
He said he was told, “I would never do that to you, Steve.”
“The next morning at 11:23 a.m., Randy Feenstra sends out a tweet; ‘I’m challenging Steve King in the primary,’” King said. “I didn’t know what he was doing in the morning until later; he was erasing all of his tweets for the last 10 years. The first tweet in his entire account was that he’s going to challenge me.”
King said he thought it was curious that he could send a message to the people who are the planners one day, have a candidate oppose him the next day and have a New York Times story about him come out the day after that.
“And the rest is history,” he said.
He said he tells the full story in his book and the details are documented with quotes, transcripts, texts and emails.
Blum asked King if he thinks an extension of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act or any other pandemic relief will be passed.
“If Trump wins reelection and Pelosi is still going to be the speaker, or planning on being the speaker, I think they can still get together and get something done in December,” King said.
“If Biden is elected, I think they can still get something done in December because Trump will want to – he does want to – I know he wants to – and I think Pelosi, in the end wants to, too.”
King said when he was first elected to Congress he wanted to try to run government like a business.
“Now I see it differently, though,” he said. “The politics have gotten so divisive that it is more like nobody can get to an agreement until they’ve extracted the maximum amount of pain out of the other side.
“That’s what I think is happening there, Cecil,” he said.