50-year anniversary; Hoffmeier honored at supervisors meeting

Wednesday, September 1, was the 50th anniversary of Buck Hoffmeier’s first day as a Crawford County Secondary Roads Department employee.
To recognize the anniversary, County Engineer Paul Assman invited Hoffmeier’s friends, family, coworkers and others to attend the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday; about 25 people crowded into the supervisors’ boardroom at 9:45 a.m.
“I think it’s amazing, in this day and age, that someone dedicates that much time in their life to an organization,” Assman told the assembled group. “Buck’s been a fantastic employee for the 21 years that I’ve had the pleasure of working with him.”
He said Hoffmeier had shown dedication and pride in his work.
“It’s a great thing that we have people like that working for this county,” Assman said.
Former County Engineer Dale Wight, who hired Hoffmeier in 1971, and Chuck Ettleman, former assistant to the engineer, were also present.
Wight was the county engineer for 30 years; Ettleman reached 50 years with the county in March 2020.
“Collectively, we’ve got 130 years of service sitting here,” Assman said.
He said he was glad to see Hoffmeier’s family members in attendance and told them they should be proud of his accomplishment.
“We’re fortunate to have people like him,” Assman said.
He then introduced District 18 Iowa State Representative Steve Holt, who he had asked to attend.
Holt said he was only 13 years old when Hoffmeier first went to work for the county.
“And you’ve been helping out ever since, for the last 50 years, so that’s amazing,” Holt said.
He presented to Hoffmeier a certificate of recognition from the State of Iowa House of Representatives. “To James ‘Buck’ Hoffmeier,” Holt read, “it having been made known to the House of Representatives by its honorable representative Steven Holt that James ‘Buck’ Hoffmeier deserves recognition for 50 years of service to the Crawford County Secondary Road Department, now therefore in consideration of the foregoing, the House of Representatives does hereby extend its congratulations.”
Holt, Meghan Nelson, chief clerk of the House of Representatives, and Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives Pat Grassley signed the document.
He also presented to Hoffmeier a flag of the United States that was flown over the Iowa State Capitol on July 22.
“God bless you and congratulations,” Holt said.
Assman gave Hoffmeier a plaque with a picture of his Caterpillar 140M2 motor grader at the county shop in Charter Oak.
The inscription states, “Presented to James ‘Buck’ W. Hoffmeier; for 50 years of dedicated service to Crawford County and the Secondary Roads Department.”
“I want to thank you, too,” Assman said.
Ettleman said Assman’s 21 years with the county should be added to the 130 years he’d noted for Hoffmeier, Wight and Ettleman.
“Honestly, speaking from a personal perspective, this is a great place to work,” Assman said. “It offers a great opportunity, and I think that’s probably part of why people stay so long. I’ve often said that the reason a lot of people come to us is because they want more family time; you only have one opportunity to raise a family. Your family (Hoffmeier’s) is here today with you, and so I think it speaks a lot for what this county offers to its people and employment.”
Brent Trucke, territory sales representative with Ziegler Caterpillar, gave Hoffmeier a scale model of a Caterpillar CAT 140M motor grader.
“Buck, on behalf of Ziegler and myself, I want to say thank you for all your hard work all these years,” Trucke said. “And I want to say I think you stayed because you love running CAT equipment.”
“We never did find that M2, though,” Hoffmeier said.
“We never did find that,” Trucke agreed.
Hoffmeier explained that he, Trucke, and several others went on a Caterpillar factory tour in Peoria, Illinois, several years ago and tried to find a scale model of a 140M2 motor grader like the one he operates out of the county shop in Charter Oak.
“We chased that whole area over there; we wanted an M2 motor grader,” Hoffmeier said. “We never did find one.”
“I can remember when I hired Buck,” Wight said. “His job was a little different, then; we were shooting about a million gallons of cutback asphalt oil on the roads instead of gravel.”
The job took a lot of people, he said.
Hoffmeier was good worker and stayed on, Wight said.
“I’ve had to call Buck a lot of times at night,” Ettleman said. “He’s always ready to go, and he’s always done anything that needed to be done; a great guy to work with.”
Assman said Hoffmeier had pushed a lot of snow off the roads.
Hoffmeier pointed out that he had missed helping with the big blizzard of early January 1975 because he was still enlisted – even though he was here during the storm.
He was a Navy Seabee from March 1973 to December 1975.
“I had my vehicle out in California (where he was stationed) so my cousin Byron and my brother and a couple other guys … came out and they had to bring my car back,” Hoffmeier said.
He got home at about 9 a.m. on the day of the storm and was asleep by 10 a.m.
“When I woke up at 3, there was a snowbank as high as the hood of my car,” Hoffmeier said.
He made some calls to the county to see if they could dig him out because he had to be in Omaha two days later so he could fly back to his unit, which was about to go overseas.
They got him out and he made it in time.
The supervisors each took time to congratulate Hoffmeier; supervisor Kyle Schultz was unable to attend the meeting.
Chairperson Jeri Vogt said the supervisors appreciated Hoffmeier’s dedication.
“I’ve had people in your area say that, no matter what, you’re dependable,” she said. ”They know you’re going to be there. God bless you.”
Hoffmeier said he takes the job to heart.
“Talk to anybody on his route,” said Supervisor Eric Skoog. “I tell you what; they’ll tell you what he’s done for them.”
He said Hoffmeier does the job the way it’s supposed to be done.
“Yeah, I’m old-fashioned,” Hoffmeier said.
“Buck’s never been afraid to say what he thinks – what’s on his mind,” Assman said.