50-year anniversary; Hoffmeier honored at supervisors meeting

Hoffmeier explained that he, Trucke, and several others went on a Caterpillar factory tour in Peoria, Illinois, several years ago and tried to find a scale model of a 140M2 motor grader like the one he operates out of the county shop in Charter Oak.

“We chased that whole area over there; we wanted an M2 motor grader,” Hoffmeier said. “We never did find one.”

“I can remember when I hired Buck,” Wight said. “His job was a little different, then; we were shooting about a million gallons of cutback asphalt oil on the roads instead of gravel.”

The job took a lot of people, he said.

Hoffmeier was good worker and stayed on, Wight said.

“I’ve had to call Buck a lot of times at night,” Ettleman said. “He’s always ready to go, and he’s always done anything that needed to be done; a great guy to work with.”

Assman said Hoffmeier had pushed a lot of snow off the roads.

Hoffmeier pointed out that he had missed helping with the big blizzard of early January 1975 because he was still enlisted – even though he was here during the storm.

He was a Navy Seabee from March 1973 to December 1975.