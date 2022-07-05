50 Years of Fun: Charter Oak Community Building celebration is Saturday

“They built the building in 1972, and we just thought we would have a little celebration,” said Rick Staley, president of the Charter Oak Community Club.

What started out as an idea for a low-key event to celebrate 50 years of the Charter Oak Community Building has turned into an all-afternoon, all-evening event this Saturday.

Since it was built, the building has been the center of social activities in Charter Oak, Staley said.

“The first reception held in the building was for a gal that was National Pork Queen - Eunice Schroeder,” he said. “She’s currently living in Omaha, so she’s going to come back and say a few words.”

The first couple to have a wedding reception in the building will also be on hand.

Once the planning was underway, a parade was added to the event, as were lots of other activities, including a video presentation on the big screen TV in the Community Building.

“They decided to add something out on the street and a DJ and it just kept growing, which is good,” Staley said.

A 14-block poker walk will take place around Charter Oak.

A beer garden will be set up on Main Street.

“There will be kids’ games and snacks available; the cattlemen are going to do some grilling – burgers and steak sandwiches,” Staley said. “Some volunteers decided to put on a fireworks show at dusk.”

A major part of the celebration will be a tram ride honoring former Charter Oak Citizens of the Year.

“There are 35 or 37 that are living, and this tram should hold all of them that are in attendance. We want to honor them for all they’ve done,” Staley said.

“Everyone that has been a citizen of the year has contributed to the community in some great way through their timeless energy and donation of their skills to the community.”

He hopes that individuals in attendance will be inspired by past recipients of the award and will see that they, too, can step up to help the community.

The Community Building was updated over the years, with major improvements to the bathrooms taking place about a decade ago and then replacement of the roof.

“A lot of attention has been given to the sidewalks and the curb appeal to update the building,” he said. “It’s all been volunteers pitching in, donating their labor and donating their time to it.”

Staley said one of the reasons the building has remained a popular spot is because of its low rental price: $75 for family functions.

“When we built this building, we wanted it to be built so people could use it,” he said.

“Donations have taken care of this building – it’s not city owned – and they always said that as long as the donations come in and we have rentals, we won’t need to raise the rent. So it’s been an inexpensive way of providing a place to meet for all the clubs and organizations. Monthly meetings – yearly events – they’re all held there in a nice facility and enjoyed by the whole community.”

Staley said one of his roles as president of the community club is to ensure that the Charter Oak community has the Community Building as a gathering place for years to come.

He is pleased with how a small presentation ceremony for the building has turned into a much larger event.

Various activities will take place at the following times on Saturday, July 9:

4 p.m. – 14-block poker ride/walk

5 p.m. - parade starts at the Charter Oak School

6 p.m. – kids’ activities – 50-yard fun run, face painting, tattoos

6 p.m. - corn hole tournament

6 p.m. - grilled sandwiches by Crawford County Cattlemen

6 p.m. - DJ by Music Mix Productions (Rick & Marla Keating)

7 p.m. - program