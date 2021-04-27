50 years since a Denison tragedy

“I went to the Lutheran school and every day they let me call home to see if they found them,” Tarrie said. “It never dawned on me that they were looking in the river.”

Tarrie thought her dad was lost and had amnesia. She dreamed of running out to greet him when he walked up to the house.

Donna said that week was a blur for her.

“I was my dad’s fishing and hunting partner. I went every time my dad went,” she said. “I would sneak out to the car and pretend I was hiding in there.”

She was numb all that week and walked around like a zombie.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was hard to believe that he was gone,” Donna said.

“I remember a lot of company, people bringing food over and my mother being very upset,” Debra said. “When I look back I can remember thinking ‘things aren’t right.’”

Debra said her dad was a hard-working, honest man; her family still hears from people who talk about how much they liked him.

Pam Meyer, daughter of Kirk Herbert, was just 6 that April and too young to remember the events, but she still remembers her father.