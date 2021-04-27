50 years since a Denison tragedy

Tarrie Hillhouse Ruark remembers getting up in the dark on Saturday morning, April 17, 1971, to watch her dad, Eddie Hillhouse, and his friends pack the car and camper trailer they were taking on a fishing trip to the Missouri River near the Fort Randall Dam in South Dakota.
The others making the trip were Bill Siemer, Pete Peterson and Kirk Herbert.
The men were in their late 20s and early 30s.
Tarrie was 9 years old.
“I think Dad was the last one in and then they drove off,” she said.
Later that evening, her mom, Phyllis, told her, “Your dad hasn’t called.”
“The other ones didn’t worry so much about calling home and checking in right away when they got there, but Dad always did,” Tarrie said. “By Sunday morning Mom knew something was wrong.”
Donna Peterson Reis, daughter of Pete Peterson, was nine years old in April 1971.
She said her father and Bill Siemer had gone fishing at the dam in February of that year and had caught big spoonbills.
“So then my dad talked three guys into going up in April to go fishing, and that’s what they did,” Donna said.
When the men arrived at the dam, they rented a boat and went out on the water right away.
“They didn’t even unpack their camping gear or their car,” she said. “The only thing they unpacked was their fishing gear, and they got out on the lake and went fishing.”
All four were good friends and avid fishermen.
“Dad loved to hunt and he loved to fish with his buddies,” Tarrie said.
“I remember the night they were supposed to come home,” said Debra Siemer. “My mother (Sharon) had gone down to a neighbor’s house to a baby shower and I was watching my siblings.
Her mother told her that her dad would be home soon, but he never arrived.
“I called her and told her that he hadn’t come home and she came right home,” Debra said. “The next morning when I woke up to go to school there were people at our house.”
Donna’s mom, Karen, called Pete’s boss and told him that he hadn’t come home from the fishing trip.
The Denison Bulletin provided extensive coverage of the events that unfolded over the next few days.
“Four Denison men were reported missing and feared lost in the swift currents of the Missouri River when they failed to return from a fishing trip to South Dakota Sunday night,” the Bulletin reported on April 19.
A full-scale search by South Dakota officials was underway just two days after the men left Denison.
The Charles Mix County, South Dakota, Sheriff’s Office reported that the boat the men had rented had not been returned on Sunday; the camper trailer and car registered to Bill Siemer were still parked at Fort Randall on that Monday.
South Dakota officials said the river was unusually high with an exceptionally swift current over the weekend, the Bulletin reported.
Crawford County Sheriff Don Stehr and friends and relatives of the men headed to South Dakota on Monday to search the river and the areas on both sides of the dam.
“It was almost like Denison shut down,” Tarrie said.
The men’s sunken fishing boat was spotted two miles downriver from the dam by a National Guard aircraft on Tuesday.
Two aircraft and nearly 20 boats were involved in the search at that point, but the operation was already focused on recovery; the boats were dragging the river bottom.
On Wednesday, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers closed the dam outlets to lower the river by eight feet to simplify the dragging operations.
“Denison scuba diver Tedd Bliesman and two professional divers from the Boone, IA rescue squad were flown up to the scene late Wednesday afternoon by Russell Hyde and Dr. L W Ryberg. It was reported that they were to search one or two pockets in the river bottom,” the Bulletin reported.
“I went to the Lutheran school and every day they let me call home to see if they found them,” Tarrie said. “It never dawned on me that they were looking in the river.”
Tarrie thought her dad was lost and had amnesia. She dreamed of running out to greet him when he walked up to the house.
Donna said that week was a blur for her.
“I was my dad’s fishing and hunting partner. I went every time my dad went,” she said. “I would sneak out to the car and pretend I was hiding in there.”
She was numb all that week and walked around like a zombie.
“It was hard to believe that he was gone,” Donna said.
“I remember a lot of company, people bringing food over and my mother being very upset,” Debra said. “When I look back I can remember thinking ‘things aren’t right.’”
Debra said her dad was a hard-working, honest man; her family still hears from people who talk about how much they liked him.
Pam Meyer, daughter of Kirk Herbert, was just 6 that April and too young to remember the events, but she still remembers her father.
“I remember that he was an outdoorsman and he loved hunting and fishing and he was always playing cards with his friends,” she said.
Her mother, Judy, who lives in Harlan, said Kirk loved anything to do with sports and enjoyed softball and baseball.
Judy said she held out hope during the search because no bodies had been found.
Wind and rain hampered the search most of the week.
On Saturday, April 24, a week after the men left to go fishing, the search was called off by South Dakota authorities.
“Although the boat and some gear used by the men has been found, considerable fishing tackle and other gear is still missing, and might be useful to authorities in pinpointing the location of the accident,” the Bulletin reported.
Some search activities continued during the following weeks with no significant results.
On Saturday, July 28, a service for the missing men took place at St. Rose of Lima Church in Denison.
Reverend Jerome Koenig (Siemer) and ministers from the First Baptist Church, the Wesleyan Church (Peterson), the First United Methodist church (Hillhouse) and the Logan Church of Christ (Herbert) took part, the Bulletin reported.
The families asked that contributions be made to a fund to improve swimming facilities in Denison.
Another four months would pass before the first of the men was found.
On November 13, Pete Peterson’s body was discovered partially submerged along the riverbank by two Nebraska men on a hunting trip.
“Sheriff Donald Stehr said identification was made through a billfold found on the body and other personal effects,” the Bulletin reported.
“They found him on the riverside about a half mile from the dam,” Donna said. “We had another service for him in Denison.”
The discovery brought closure, she said.
Eddie Hillhouse’s remains were found 16 months later.
He was located on March 10, 1973, by fisherman about one and a half miles downstream from where Peterson’s body was recovered.
“They found him but I never believed it,” Tarrie said. “Mom said his wallet was still on him and there were pictures of us kids and everything was readable.”
A service for Eddie Hillhouse took place on March 13, 1973.
The bodies of Kirk Herbert and Bill Siemer are still missing.
“The hard part for me is my dad was one of the men that was not found,” Debra said. “Closure is a big deal when you don’t have a body.”
She said she still hopes that her father’s remains will be located.
Pam also said she would never have closure while her father is still missing.
Tarrie’s mother died in November 2019. Debra’s mother lives in Springfield, Missouri.
Debra said she intends to visit Fort Randall Dam at some time in the future.
She said growing up without a father had been difficult; Tarrie, Donna and Pam said the same thing.
“You’re freefalling your whole life when you lose a parent when you’re young,” Debra said. “There’s no one to catch you and guide you.”
Donna and her sister Vivian, who was 7 when the accident happened, visited the Fort Randall Dam to mark the 50th anniversary of their father’s death.
Their mother, who died in January, never wanted to talk about what had happened in April 1971 and had never wanted to visit the site of the accident.
“It was good to see it but it was also hard knowing that was the last place my dad had been,” Donna said.
That her father died doing something he loved gives her some comfort.
“I have 10 grandkids and four kids,” she said. “I wish that my kids could have known him. That’s my biggest regret.”